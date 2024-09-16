Donald Trump’s Second Attempted Assasination: Old Video of Trump’s Alleged Assassin Surfaces After Arrest, Features ‘Come Join the Fight’ Message

The suspect in the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii.

The suspect in the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii. Routh was apprehended after allegedly firing shots at Trump. Following his arrest, an old video interview featuring Routh has resurfaced, adding a new layer of context to the ongoing investigation.

Old Interview Sparks New Interest

The resurfaced interview clip, initially aired by Newsweek Romania, was recently shared on the social media platform X by user Collin Rugg. In the video, Routh is seen emotionally pleading for support and rallying individuals to join the fight in Ukraine.

Routh’s Appeal for Support in Ukraine

In the interview, Routh detailed his journey to Ukraine, explaining that he initially traveled there to fight and support the Ukrainian people, despite lacking military experience. He focused on mobilizing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. Routh’s efforts included assisting in the recruitment of volunteers willing to participate in the conflict.

He stated, “We need everyone here fighting… that’s why I’m in Kyiv so every project that I promote is about getting people here to support the Ukrainians.” He further emphasized, “When you talk to a 20-year-old guy that sold everything he owns to come here fight, that is heroism. You know he’s coming here to risk his life for humanity for the Ukrainians.”

NEW: Suspected would-be Trump assas*in was previously interviewed by Newsweek Romania, started crying during the interview as he begged people to "come fight." Ryan Routh was arrested after an assas*ination attempt on Donald Trump.

Connection to the Assassination Attempt

The resurfacing of this interview adds a new dimension to Routh’s profile. The emotional appeal and his prior involvement in Ukraine highlight a complex background that may provide insight into his motivations and actions related to the recent assassination attempt on Trump.

Authorities continue to investigate the motives and background of Ryan Wesley Routh. As the situation develops, the connection between his past activities and the recent assassination attempt remains a key focus of the investigation.

