Is ChatGPT Down? Millions Experiences Unexpected Outage

ChatGPT users worldwide woke up to find their trusty AI companion unexpectedly down. Users have taken to social media, expressing their frustration and confusion as they struggle to access the service. OpenAI has acknowledged the issue, stating that some features are currently experiencing slow logins and degraded performance.

Those affected by the downtime involving the ChatGPT provider started receiving notifications shortly before 7 PM ET. The situation soon degenerated to a significant outage which affected its API, ChatGPT, and Sora services.

Since many firms use OpenAI’s API for their projects, this outage is affecting millions of users across the world. Needless to say, the imperative for OpenAI to resume operation is quite clear. No current estimated time has been given on when operations are expected to get back to normal at the moment but any new developments will be availed in the process.

OpenAI Recognizes Interruptions To Services

OpenAI posted online recently that API calls were not working, and some users faced log-in problems with platform.openai.com and ChatGPT. They know what the issue is and are currently trying to resolve it.

There are reports of slow login processes as well as general decline in the usage performance of some features. Unauthorized access and other issues are impacting disruptions to API, ChatGPT, and Sora services of Open AI.

Many users are now reporting that OpenAI’s widely-known chatbot, ChatGPT, is unavailable this morning. Down Detector, a mapping service that indexes outages according to user complaints, has noted an explosion in the numbers of people complaining the ChatGPT is offline.

Meta Platforms Suffers Giant Blackout

Earlier in the day, major outage on WhatsApp, users globally was locked out from sending or receiving messages. Similar conclusions have been made for Instagram and Facebook platforms belonging to Meta; such reports make millions of users annoyed.

