Thursday, December 12, 2024
What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Meta is addressing a global outage that affects WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, which are all leaving users frustrated. The company acknowledged a technical issue through X, assuring users that it is working to resolve the problem and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Millions of users are unable to send or receive messages as popular messaging app WhatsApp experiences big global outage. Reports have come in from all over the world, highlighting the nature of the disruption that’s leaving millions frustrated.

Aside from WhatsApp, Meta’s other huge platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, are not exempted from this condition as they share the same infrastructure. The blackout has drawn a storm of complaints worldwide. Despite the widespread service disruption, Meta has still not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage nor given a timeline for full restoration of services.

Meta Concedes On Problem

Meta addressed the situation on social media platform X, acknowledging the technical issue that is impacting access to their apps. “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps,” the company stated, while reassuring users that efforts are underway to resolve the problem. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the post added.

A follow-up post on X relating to Instagram indicated that some users are also unable to access the photo-sharing service because of the technical issue. Again, Meta assured restoration of service in this update as well.

What Instagram Responded?

On X, Instagram posted, “Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience. #instagramdown.”

This outage follows a widely-reported two-hour disruption that hit in March 2024, coinciding with Super Tuesday during the U.S. presidential primaries. Even as Meta continues working towards resolving the issue, users await some form of definitive update when normal operations will resume.

ALSO READ | Rift Between Centre And Punjab On RDF Funds Eases, After Finance minister Meets AAP MP Over Widening Escalation On Pending Dues To State

