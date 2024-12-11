Meme Mania Erupts On X As WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Go Dark Globally

The world witnessed a shock stoppage in its digital chatter today with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook turning dark all around the globe due to a wide-scale outage. Communication lines were interrupted and social feeds were frozen, sending millions of users pouring into X (formerly Twitter) – not for updates but also to be creative.
What started off as complaints soon turned into a wave of humor, memes flooding timelines and capturing the irony of a social media-dependent world that had suddenly lost its voice. From nostalgic jabs about using SMS to jokes about how X always comes to the rescue, the meme fest marked the resilience of online communities even in a virtual blackout.
While Meta keeps mum about the cause, one thing is certain: when the world’s biggest platforms stumble, X doesn’t just report; it entertains. And as users wait for normalcy to return, the memes have made the downtime far more bearable.
Here’s how netizens reacted:
Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Instagram is down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CXVqyGvpvq
— Priyanka Sharma (@Priyank_asharma) December 11, 2024
X users watching other apps down while using X#instagramdown #facebookdown #MetaDown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/xnVnRJikFR
— Sukoon 🦢 (@sukumoon_) December 11, 2024
Everyone is trying to post the same “everybody coming to twitter to see if instagram is down” tweet before instagram is fixed #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Ygszw3fqap
— E (@trezekid) December 11, 2024
Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Instagram is down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KAiulk6bUS
— Marvin (@Marvin____2) December 11, 2024
Me running to X like a detective to confirm if WhatsApp and Instagram are down for everyone 🕵️♂️📉📱 #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/PpWaxxRSgI
— Vikash Yadav (@The_Yadv) December 11, 2024
Running to Twitter to check if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LpexUlMZiA
— Dex (@thedexmlr) December 11, 2024
Mark zuckerberg right now:#instagramdown #facebookdown #metadown pic.twitter.com/RzpggmNlYc
— Jeet (@JeetN25) December 11, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg after meta down #WhatsApp #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/RJNo22QmyB
— Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) December 11, 2024
Instagram down ??
Hum abb elvish Bhai ke reel kese dekhe #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav #OnlyElvishMatters #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/JPyjH7ouUr
— 𝘼𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙑𝘼 🦅 (@No_mercy_mob) December 11, 2024
Multiverse of Metaverse when Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are down at the same time #whatsappdown #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Or1Ljlu4wM
— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) December 11, 2024
Everyone coming to twitter to see if Instagram is actually down or not #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2TANml6KbU
— Amaan (@Fromhisamore) December 11, 2024
