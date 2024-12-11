Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meme Mania Erupts On X As WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Go Dark Globally

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are down worldwide, putting millions of users in disarray. Meta has yet to say anything about the source of the problem, however, X (formerly known as Twitter) has actually become a meme factory at this point, with each funny take on the blackout and digital withdrawal.

Meme Mania Erupts On X As WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Go Dark Globally

The world witnessed a shock stoppage in its digital chatter today with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook turning dark all around the globe due to a wide-scale outage. Communication lines were interrupted and social feeds were frozen, sending millions of users pouring into X (formerly Twitter) – not for updates but also to be creative.

What started off as complaints soon turned into a wave of humor, memes flooding timelines and capturing the irony of a social media-dependent world that had suddenly lost its voice. From nostalgic jabs about using SMS to jokes about how X always comes to the rescue, the meme fest marked the resilience of online communities even in a virtual blackout.

While Meta keeps mum about the cause, one thing is certain: when the world’s biggest platforms stumble, X doesn’t just report; it entertains. And as users wait for normalcy to return, the memes have made the downtime far more bearable.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

ALSO READ | WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down: Millions Report Messaging Issues

Filed under

Facebook Down Instagram Down TOP Memes Trending news WhatsApp

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox