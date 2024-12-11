Meme Mania Erupts On X As WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Go Dark Globally

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are down worldwide, putting millions of users in disarray. Meta has yet to say anything about the source of the problem, however, X (formerly known as Twitter) has actually become a meme factory at this point, with each funny take on the blackout and digital withdrawal.

The world witnessed a shock stoppage in its digital chatter today with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook turning dark all around the globe due to a wide-scale outage. Communication lines were interrupted and social feeds were frozen, sending millions of users pouring into X (formerly Twitter) – not for updates but also to be creative.

What started off as complaints soon turned into a wave of humor, memes flooding timelines and capturing the irony of a social media-dependent world that had suddenly lost its voice. From nostalgic jabs about using SMS to jokes about how X always comes to the rescue, the meme fest marked the resilience of online communities even in a virtual blackout.

While Meta keeps mum about the cause, one thing is certain: when the world’s biggest platforms stumble, X doesn’t just report; it entertains. And as users wait for normalcy to return, the memes have made the downtime far more bearable.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Instagram is down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CXVqyGvpvq — Priyanka Sharma (@Priyank_asharma) December 11, 2024

Everyone is trying to post the same “everybody coming to twitter to see if instagram is down” tweet before instagram is fixed #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Ygszw3fqap — E (@trezekid) December 11, 2024

Everyone coming to Twitter to find out if Instagram is down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KAiulk6bUS — Marvin (@Marvin____2) December 11, 2024

Me running to X like a detective to confirm if WhatsApp and Instagram are down for everyone 🕵️‍♂️📉📱 #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/PpWaxxRSgI — Vikash Yadav (@The_Yadv) December 11, 2024

Running to Twitter to check if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LpexUlMZiA — Dex (@thedexmlr) December 11, 2024

Multiverse of Metaverse when Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are down at the same time #whatsappdown #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Or1Ljlu4wM — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) December 11, 2024

Everyone coming to twitter to see if Instagram is actually down or not #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2TANml6KbU — Amaan (@Fromhisamore) December 11, 2024

ALSO READ | WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down: Millions Report Messaging Issues