After Meta’s Outage, It’s OpenAI’s Turn: Internet Floods With Meme As ChatGPT Goes Down

Now OpenAI is experiencing service disruptions after a meta outage. Worldwide ChatGPT users complain, many memes appear. However, OpenAI has not disclosed the time it plans to take to address the problem. At the same time, users are looking for other AI apps.

It appears the digital world is again under another disruption, which is OpenAI. ChatGPT users all over the world complained that they could no longer access the AI service. It is not only ChatGPT but other associated OpenAI services, which have been disrupted, posing a lot of discomfort to millions of people and organisations.

As expected, the internet has responded in its usual fashion: with a flood of memes. There is a lot of jokes circulating on social media about the situation, mainly people’s anger and jokes about the downtimes. This outage began shortly after 6 PM ET and has caused many to scratch their heads and chuckle while others irritated to deal with this sort of technical disaster.

It is something OpenAI has recognized, and according to the company, it is addressing the problem, with its team trying to fix it. The team has previously identified the reason behind the disruptions and have been actively deploying solutions specifically regarding the APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora services. Of course, it is still to define when exactly most of the services are going to be restored, however, users are optimistic about this particular issue.

This comes on the heels of Meta which recently experienced a service outage that affected WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook which locked millions out of communication. These two giants suffered massive outages in quick successions and this has led to disruption of the digital realm.

Alternatives To OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Meanwhile, the users are searching for another AI-applications to use instead of the program, which ChatGPT is, for now. New options like Google Bard, Microsoft Copilot and IBM Watson Assistant are becoming popular as suitable alternatives. These alternatives provide solid AI services so people could remain productive and entertained while OpenAI tries to restore its services.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

i got an essay due and chatgpt is down pic.twitter.com/7DPVgqMXwq — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) December 11, 2024

Live shot of the ChatGPT server room pic.twitter.com/x1JaOL5Kvh — Not Elon Musk (@iamnot_elon) December 11, 2024

ChatGPT went down when I finally started studying for my exam pic.twitter.com/i2c6w1WXHC — jacob (@jgray0023) December 11, 2024

everyone going to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/teqrhYiBV7 — caxual (@PYKECOCK) December 12, 2024

everyone going to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/JPJ7vcMVX3 — Nine (@ninewontmiss) December 12, 2024

When you’re working on a tight deadline, and #ChatGPT is down … What’s going on @OpenAI huh? pic.twitter.com/aRMwhRsqEm — Zhengzhong Tu (@_vztu) December 11, 2024

Students who have assignments due after ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/MBYqJ9PfJ2 — badger (@nftbadger) December 12, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT is down globally. Productivity is about to take a nose dive everywhere. pic.twitter.com/bWBFNyo7zO — Cliffinkent 🇬🇧 (@Cliffinkent) December 12, 2024

chatgpt is down like bitch i was using that for my finals rn fml pic.twitter.com/mojeaQnGhy — ‧₊˚✩彡 𝒛𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒊 (@________etern4l) December 11, 2024

