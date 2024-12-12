Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

After Meta’s Outage, It’s OpenAI’s Turn: Internet Floods With Meme As ChatGPT Goes Down

Now OpenAI is experiencing service disruptions after a meta outage. Worldwide ChatGPT users complain, many memes appear. However, OpenAI has not disclosed the time it plans to take to address the problem. At the same time, users are looking for other AI apps.

After Meta’s Outage, It’s OpenAI’s Turn: Internet Floods With Meme As ChatGPT Goes Down

It appears the digital world is again under another disruption, which is OpenAI. ChatGPT users all over the world complained that they could no longer access the AI service. It is not only ChatGPT but other associated OpenAI services, which have been disrupted, posing a lot of discomfort to millions of people and organisations.

As expected, the internet has responded in its usual fashion: with a flood of memes. There is a lot of jokes circulating on social media about the situation, mainly people’s anger and jokes about the downtimes. This outage began shortly after 6 PM ET and has caused many to scratch their heads and chuckle while others irritated to deal with this sort of technical disaster.

It is something OpenAI has recognized, and according to the company, it is addressing the problem, with its team trying to fix it. The team has previously identified the reason behind the disruptions and have been actively deploying solutions specifically regarding the APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora services. Of course, it is still to define when exactly most of the services are going to be restored, however, users are optimistic about this particular issue.

This comes on the heels of Meta which recently experienced a service outage that affected WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook which locked millions out of communication. These two giants suffered massive outages in quick successions and this has led to disruption of the digital realm.

Alternatives To OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Meanwhile, the users are searching for another AI-applications to use instead of the program, which ChatGPT is, for now. New options like Google Bard, Microsoft Copilot and IBM Watson Assistant are becoming popular as suitable alternatives. These alternatives provide solid AI services so people could remain productive and entertained while OpenAI tries to restore its services.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

ALSO READ | ChatGPT Down: What Are The AI Alternatives To Stay Productive

Filed under

chatgpt ChatGPT Down Meta Down OpenAI

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox