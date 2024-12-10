Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
OpenAI Launches Sora Turbo: A Game-Changer In Text-To-Video AI Creation—Here’s How

OpenAI has launched Sora Turbo, a faster text-to-video AI model, offering features like Storyboard, Remix, and Loop. Available with ChatGPT Plus and Pro plans, users can create 20-second videos in 1080p. Sora Turbo is currently unavailable in the EU, UK, and Switzerland.

OpenAI Launches Sora Turbo: A Game-Changer In Text-To-Video AI Creation—Here’s How

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based innovator behind ChatGPT, has introduced Sora Turbo, an upgraded and faster version of its text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) model first previewed in February. This cutting-edge tool allows users to generate videos of up to 20 seconds in 1080p resolution, making it a significant advancement in AI-powered video creation.

Enhanced Features of Sora Turbo

OpenAI has included a host of new features and interfaces in Sora Turbo to enhance user experience and creativity:

  1. Remix: Users can replace, remove, or re-imagine elements in their clips for unique results.
  2. Re-cut: This option lets users isolate the best frames and extend them to complete a scene.
  3. Storyboard: Organize and edit unique sequences on a personalized timeline.
  4. Loop: Create seamless, repeating video clips.
  5. Blend: Combine two videos into a single, smooth clip.
  6. Presets: Share and use creative styles to bring ideas to life.
  7. Featured and Recent Feeds: Browse an updated stream of creations from the Sora community.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

Subscription Plans and Availability

Sora Turbo is accessible exclusively through subscriptions to ChatGPT Plus or Pro accounts:

  • Plus Plan: Priced at $20 (approximately ₹1,700) per month.
  • Pro Plan: Costs $200 (approximately ₹17,000) per month and offers 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations.

OpenAI has also announced tailored pricing for different user types, which will roll out early next year.

Regional Availability

While Sora Turbo opens up exciting possibilities for content creators, it is currently unavailable in the European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland. This limitation may impact potential users in these regions who are eager to explore its advanced features.

Why It Matters

Sora Turbo’s launch represents a significant leap in AI video generation technology, giving users enhanced creative control over their projects. From its Remix and Loop tools to high-resolution capabilities, this tool is set to redefine how videos are created and shared.

AI video creation ChatGPT Plus plan OpenAI new launch SORA Sora Turbo 1080p video Sora Turbo features Sora Turbo OpenAI

