OpenAI Launches Sora Turbo: A Game-Changer In Text-To-Video AI Creation—Here’s How

OpenAI has launched Sora Turbo, a faster text-to-video AI model, offering features like Storyboard, Remix, and Loop. Available with ChatGPT Plus and Pro plans, users can create 20-second videos in 1080p. Sora Turbo is currently unavailable in the EU, UK, and Switzerland.

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based innovator behind ChatGPT, has introduced Sora Turbo, an upgraded and faster version of its text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) model first previewed in February. This cutting-edge tool allows users to generate videos of up to 20 seconds in 1080p resolution, making it a significant advancement in AI-powered video creation.

Enhanced Features of Sora Turbo

OpenAI has included a host of new features and interfaces in Sora Turbo to enhance user experience and creativity:

Remix: Users can replace, remove, or re-imagine elements in their clips for unique results. Re-cut: This option lets users isolate the best frames and extend them to complete a scene. Storyboard: Organize and edit unique sequences on a personalized timeline. Loop: Create seamless, repeating video clips. Blend: Combine two videos into a single, smooth clip. Presets: Share and use creative styles to bring ideas to life. Featured and Recent Feeds: Browse an updated stream of creations from the Sora community.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

OpenAI just announced the Sora! Their first text-to-video model. 🧵 More in the thread: pic.twitter.com/JI8IVXDv8Z — Dogan Ural (@doganuraldesign) February 15, 2024

HOLY SHIT ITS HAPPENING🚨@OpenAI is launching Sora to the public. The next era of Ai and Content starts now. I predict this will cause a demand increase similar to what we saw with Chat GPTs release in November 2023.$Render $Nvda $Pin pic.twitter.com/3Lm1f7Dqkm — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) December 9, 2024

Subscription Plans and Availability

Sora Turbo is accessible exclusively through subscriptions to ChatGPT Plus or Pro accounts:

Plus Plan : Priced at $20 (approximately ₹1,700) per month.

: Priced at $20 (approximately ₹1,700) per month. Pro Plan: Costs $200 (approximately ₹17,000) per month and offers 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations.

OpenAI has also announced tailored pricing for different user types, which will roll out early next year.

Regional Availability

While Sora Turbo opens up exciting possibilities for content creators, it is currently unavailable in the European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland. This limitation may impact potential users in these regions who are eager to explore its advanced features.

Why It Matters

Sora Turbo’s launch represents a significant leap in AI video generation technology, giving users enhanced creative control over their projects. From its Remix and Loop tools to high-resolution capabilities, this tool is set to redefine how videos are created and shared.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030