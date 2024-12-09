Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

HMIL's existing network has facilitated over 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing more than 730,000 units of energy to over 10,000 EV customers, including Hyundai and non-Hyundai vehicles.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced an ambitious expansion of the country’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Over the next seven years, nearly 600 public fast-charging stations will be installed by the company, which will help support increased adoption of electric vehicles while mitigating range anxiety on longer drives.

As part of the rollout, HMIL plans to have 50 fast charging stations operational by December 2024 in strategic locations along major highways and in key metropolitan areas across Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Partnership with Tamil Nadu

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 charging stations in the state by 2027. Ten of these will come into operation in 2024.

Speaking about the initiative, Jae Wan Ryu, Head of Corporate Planning at HMIL, said that robust charging infrastructure would be required to support the increase in demand for EVs by 2030. “Customers are often hesitant to drive EVs for long-distance commutes due to limited charging availability. This initiative is to address those concerns,” he said.

Hyundai’s EV Charging Expansion

HMIL’s existing network has facilitated over 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing more than 730,000 units of energy to over 10,000 EV customers, including Hyundai and non-Hyundai vehicles. The company’s charging stations are inclusive, designed to support all four-wheel EVs manufactured in India, irrespective of brand. # Advanced Charging Solutions

The new stations will be equipped with advanced technology, with multiple charging configurations, including DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW, and DC 30 kW. Other facilities include coffee shops, restaurants, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance to enhance customer convenience and safety. # Nationwide Connectivity

Apart from its proprietary network, myHyundai has a tie-up with more than 10,000 third-party charging points by virtue of partnerships with providers such as ChargeZone, Statiq, and Shell India.

Currently, HMIL has three operational stations in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai, with seven more nearing completion. The network will expand to cover important highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Pune, and Bengaluru-Pune, ensuring seamless long-distance travel for EV owners.

