Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

HMIL's existing network has facilitated over 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing more than 730,000 units of energy to over 10,000 EV customers, including Hyundai and non-Hyundai vehicles.

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced an ambitious expansion of the country’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Over the next seven years, nearly 600 public fast-charging stations will be installed by the company, which will help support increased adoption of electric vehicles while mitigating range anxiety on longer drives.
As part of the rollout, HMIL plans to have 50 fast charging stations operational by December 2024 in strategic locations along major highways and in key metropolitan areas across Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Partnership with Tamil Nadu

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 charging stations in the state by 2027. Ten of these will come into operation in 2024.

Speaking about the initiative, Jae Wan Ryu, Head of Corporate Planning at HMIL, said that robust charging infrastructure would be required to support the increase in demand for EVs by 2030. “Customers are often hesitant to drive EVs for long-distance commutes due to limited charging availability. This initiative is to address those concerns,” he said.

Hyundai’s EV Charging Expansion

HMIL’s existing network has facilitated over 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing more than 730,000 units of energy to over 10,000 EV customers, including Hyundai and non-Hyundai vehicles. The company’s charging stations are inclusive, designed to support all four-wheel EVs manufactured in India, irrespective of brand. # Advanced Charging Solutions

The new stations will be equipped with advanced technology, with multiple charging configurations, including DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW, and DC 30 kW. Other facilities include coffee shops, restaurants, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance to enhance customer convenience and safety. # Nationwide Connectivity

Apart from its proprietary network, myHyundai has a tie-up with more than 10,000 third-party charging points by virtue of partnerships with providers such as ChargeZone, Statiq, and Shell India.

Currently, HMIL has three operational stations in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai, with seven more nearing completion. The network will expand to cover important highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Pune, and Bengaluru-Pune, ensuring seamless long-distance travel for EV owners.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Tesla’s Stock Jumps Above $400, New Highs Predicted

Filed under

Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai's EV Charging

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox