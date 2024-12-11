Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Had OnlyFans Account! Claim Goes Viral After Tinder, TikTok Videos Surface

The speculation emerged on social media when some users claimed to have discovered Mangione’s OnlyFans account. However, these assertions were quickly debunked by the X community.

Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Had OnlyFans Account! Claim Goes Viral After Tinder, TikTok Videos Surface

The shooting suspect in the terrible assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione has over the past few days has been under particular focus on the social media platforms. After his arrest in Pennsylvania, people have taken to social media to share all sorts of information about him, including a supposed Tinder profile screenshot and clips from his TikTok. It is important to note that in as much as some of these post have generated widespread response, some of the claims they contain have not been proven to be true.

Reported Tinder Profile

Possibly the most anticipated leaks that came from X (Twitter) were screenshots allegedly belonging to Mangione’s Tinder account. From these images, the 26-year-old suspect even stated his bio as the ‘engineer infant’. Moreover, he provided some details of interests where he marked interests in traveling, reading, hiking and exercising. It also states that hence came the online dating app profile that implies Mangione was using the app in 2022.

But, nevertheless, it is necessary to notice that these screenshots have become an object of discussion, and it’s unclear whether they are real or fake, there is no official confirmation of it.

OnlyFans Account Claims

Further speculation emerged on social media when some users claimed to have discovered Mangione’s OnlyFans account. However, these assertions were quickly debunked by the X community. One user, pointing to discrepancies in the timeline, wrote, “This OnlyFans account is fake. The user was online 8 hours ago when Luigi Mangione was already in police custody.” This fact-checking effort has cast doubt on the validity of the OnlyFans account claims.

In another news, a TikTok user granted self-identity as a ‘close friend’ of Mangione posted a video of Mangione and herself shopping in a supermarket. With the suspect, the interests focus on his personal life and background, the video gives the viewers a small glimpse of his life prior to the crime.

ALSO READ | Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Filed under

Brian Thompson Case Latest world news Luigi Mangione World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox