The shooting suspect in the terrible assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione has over the past few days has been under particular focus on the social media platforms. After his arrest in Pennsylvania, people have taken to social media to share all sorts of information about him, including a supposed Tinder profile screenshot and clips from his TikTok. It is important to note that in as much as some of these post have generated widespread response, some of the claims they contain have not been proven to be true.

Reported Tinder Profile

Possibly the most anticipated leaks that came from X (Twitter) were screenshots allegedly belonging to Mangione’s Tinder account. From these images, the 26-year-old suspect even stated his bio as the ‘engineer infant’. Moreover, he provided some details of interests where he marked interests in traveling, reading, hiking and exercising. It also states that hence came the online dating app profile that implies Mangione was using the app in 2022.

But, nevertheless, it is necessary to notice that these screenshots have become an object of discussion, and it’s unclear whether they are real or fake, there is no official confirmation of it.

Yoo they found Luigi Mangione Tinder profile😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yYahmyE5Yq — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) December 9, 2024

OnlyFans Account Claims

Further speculation emerged on social media when some users claimed to have discovered Mangione’s OnlyFans account. However, these assertions were quickly debunked by the X community. One user, pointing to discrepancies in the timeline, wrote, “This OnlyFans account is fake. The user was online 8 hours ago when Luigi Mangione was already in police custody.” This fact-checking effort has cast doubt on the validity of the OnlyFans account claims.

In another news, a TikTok user granted self-identity as a ‘close friend’ of Mangione posted a video of Mangione and herself shopping in a supermarket. With the suspect, the interests focus on his personal life and background, the video gives the viewers a small glimpse of his life prior to the crime.

As investigators continue the probe into the murder of Brian Thompson more details are coming to light. CNN wrote on Wednesday that fingerprints that were found at the scene following the shooting of the CEO were linked to Mangione. These pieces of investigation have produced charges against the prime suspect believed to be 26 years old. The New York prosecutors have taken him for one count of murder, two counts of criminal possession of second-degree weapon, second-degree possession of a forged document and criminal possession of a third-degree weapon.

Mangione who had once been a student at the Ivy League university is now also likely to be extradited to New York to further investigations into the murder of Thompson. This particular case is still open and there will be additional facts to be reviewed in the nearest future.

