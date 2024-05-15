Mumbai Metro To Experience Partial Closure From 6pm : Guidelines Issued For Train And Air Passengers

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled roadshow in the Ghatkopar area of eastern Mumbai, Mumbai metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations will be temporarily suspended starting from 6:00 pm today until further notice. This decision has been made for security reasons, as confirmed by authorities.

The suspension of metro services is expected to impact thousands of commuters, given that the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service serves as a vital link between the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. With more than three lakh commuters relying on the Metro services on a daily basis, the temporary halt is likely to necessitate alternate travel arrangements for many.

The advisory issued by the Mumbai Metro One spokesperson urges commuters to plan their journeys accordingly in light of the service suspension. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of passengers and personnel during the high-profile event.

In addition to the metro service suspension, the Mumbai Police have implemented a comprehensive traffic advisory, restricting vehicular movement along several key routes in the vicinity of the roadshow. These restrictions, effective from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, include the closure of LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, Mahul Ghatkopar road from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction, and other specified routes.

To alleviate potential traffic congestion, alternative routes have been suggested, encompassing major thoroughfares such as the Eastern and Western Express Highways, Andheri-Kurla road, Saki Vihar road, and others.

Furthermore, passengers planning air travel or long-distance train journeys have been advised to factor in the traffic diversions and use the alternative routes provided to ensure timely arrival at their destinations and avoid inconvenience.

To bolster security measures, the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft has been strictly prohibited in the city during the specified period. The imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC aims to preempt any potential security threats or disruptions to public tranquility during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The temporary suspension of Mumbai metro services underscores the comprehensive security arrangements in place for Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the event while minimizing inconvenience to the public.

