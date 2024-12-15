Four Arrested In Bangladesh For Vandalizing Hindu Temple, Setting Homes On Fire: Police Reveals How Vandalism Unfolded

Four individuals were arrested in Bangladesh for vandalizing a Hindu temple and setting homes on fire in Sunamganj’s Doarabazar area. The violence was sparked by a controversial Facebook post, leading to widespread destruction before authorities intervened.

Four persons – Alim Hossain (19), Sultan Ahmed Raju (20), Imran Hossain (31), and Shajahan Hossain (20) – were detained by police on Saturday. Besides detaining these individuals, the police have also brought charges against 12 persons by name and 150 to 170 unidentified persons who may have been involved in the attack. The authorities have assured that they are conducting a meticulous investigation to identify more perpetrators of the attacks.

Facebook Post Triggers Violence

According to reports, the events leading to the violence began on December 3, when a Facebook post by Akash Das, a resident of Sunamganj, ignited tensions in the region. Although Das deleted the post shortly after it was published, screenshots of the post quickly spread across the local community, causing widespread outrage. The content of the post, though not disclosed, is believed to have been the catalyst for the violent outbursts that followed.

Although Das had deleted the post, the damage was done. Local people, being infuriated by the post, resorted to violence and began attacking the Loknath Temple in the area. The religious place was attacked along with other houses and shops of Hindus. This resulted in high destructions in the affected areas.

The situation soon became unlivable, and tensions ran high, as mobs moved from one place to another. Attacks on Hindu properties and places of worship caused much pain and distress in the community. As violence increased, authorities in the locality, SP, DC, and armed forces and police personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

Thanks to their efforts, the group was able to calm and stop the violence and rampage. The situation was successfully brought under control due to their intervention, though its events left the community and several Hindu properties significantly harmed.

Cases Remain Under Investigation

Even as the instant attacks have stopped, there has been ongoing scrutiny of this whole incidence by the police concerning the incidents that lead the Facebook posting, followed reaction, and the participants destroying the vehicles. Now after making arrests, there has been increasing pressure to pursue justice in the victims whose vehicles had been burned.

The authorities promised a thorough investigation and said that those responsible for inciting and perpetrating the violence will be brought to book. The area is still tense, but the residents are optimistic that the police and military presence will ensure peace soon.

