WWE Main Event: Date, Time, How To Watch, Match Card, And More

WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event returns after 16 years with high-stakes matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship. Don't miss out on the fun of nostalgia, surprises, and tough competition!

WWE’s classic Saturday Night’s Main Event returns after 16 years. One of the shows that will take center stage, wrestling is one of the pivotal roles that have helped make WWE a household name, is returning once more, full of high-octane matches and interesting storylines. Here is everything you need to know about this exciting event.

When Is WWE Main Event?

Much is expected from Saturday Night’s Main Event when it airs on Saturday, December 14, 8:00 PM ET. The show will go on for two hours as it promises action-packed drama with thrilling matches and the unexpected.

The event will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Long Island. It is a special venue for WWE history, as it was the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event in 1985. The nostalgic return to this iconic arena adds to the excitement surrounding the event.

How To Watch WWE Main Event

Fans can catch Saturday Night’s Main Event in two ways. The show will be broadcast live on NBC, or you can stream it on Peacock, WWE’s official streaming platform. These two options make it easier than ever to tune in for the event.

The Saturday Night’s Main Event show features some of WWE biggest stars battling for the title and bragging rights, and here are what some of the scheduled battles entail:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) Vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, puts his title on the line against the powerful Kevin Owens. This match is months in the making, full of fierce rivalry between these two men, and is going to be a real high-stakes, action-packed showdown.

World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion, will defend his title in a triple-threat match against two of WWE’s most dangerous competitors: Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This match will test Gunther’s resilience as he faces off against two incredibly skilled challengers.

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

The Women’s World Championship is also on the line as Liv Morgan defends her title against the powerhouse Iyo Sky. This match should be a real test of strength and determination between both women to claim the top spot in the division.

Inaugural Women’s United States Championship Final: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton

In an exciting first-ever Women’s United States Championship final match, Bayley or Chelsea Green will face Michin or Tiffany Stratton to crown the inaugural champion in this exciting, first-of-its-kind battle.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

A hard-hitting Drew McIntyre is to be locked with Sami Zayn in an intense battle full of action and a clash of superstars fighting to prove dominance within the WWE ring. High stakes, indeed.

Who Will Announce WWE Main Event?

Fans of WWE can expect to hear a familiar voice as Saturday Night’s Main Event is called. WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura, one of the best-known voices in wrestling commentary, returns to the microphone. Colorful in his commentary style, Ventura has been a staple in earlier editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event, making this return an exciting moment for long-time fans.

Expect The Unexpected: Surprises And More

Any special WWE event is sure to bring unexpected twists, surprise appearances, and unforgettable moments. WWE has always known how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, and this return of a classic show is no exception.

Tune in for an electrifying night of action, unforgettable moments, and championship drama that will be talked about long after the show is over. Longtime WWE fan or not, Saturday Night’s Main Event is not to be missed!

ALSO READ | Army vs Navy: Injury Crisis Threatens To Alter Course Of Week 16 Rivalry