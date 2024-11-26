WWE Flashback: When The Undertaker Thought He Killed Hulk Hogan After He Faked A Neck Injury

Despite the controversy, Survivor Series 1991 marked a pivotal point in The Undertaker’s career, showcasing his dominance and resilience. While the incident with Hogan remains a notable chapter, it ultimately served as a lesson in navigating the complexities of professional wrestling.

WWE legend The Undertaker once opened up about a tense moment early in his career when Hulk Hogan accused him of causing a neck injury during the Survivor Series 1991.

Speaking to a channel, The Undertaker shared his side of the story, including his initial devastation and later realization that Hogan may have exaggerated the claim.

A Milestone Moment: The Undertaker Wins WWE Championship

In just his first year in WWE, The Undertaker achieved a major milestone by defeating Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 to claim the WWE Championship. The intense match ended with The Undertaker executing his signature Tombstone Piledriver after Ric Flair slid a chair into the ring. This victory over one of wrestling’s biggest icons cemented his status as a top-tier performer.

Hulk Hogan’s Injury Claim Leads to Controversy

After the match, Hogan alleged that he had suffered a neck injury during the Tombstone Piledriver. This claim resulted in a rematch just six days later, during which The Undertaker lost the title. Reflecting on this period, The Undertaker admitted that he was devastated at the thought of injuring WWE’s “golden goose.”

In the interview, The Undertaker recalled the moments after the match when Hogan claimed he was hurt.

“Hogan says I hurt him with the Tombstone during the PPV. I didn’t find out until Tuesday, and I was already feeling horrible. I thought, ‘They’re going to take the belt off me because they can’t trust me,’” he explained.

“Flair slid the chair in, I picked him up, and I had him secure. As soon as my knees hit, I hear Hogan say, ‘Ohhh, you got me, brother.’ I thought I had crushed Hulk Hogan and ruined my career.”

Backstage Drama and Doubts

The Undertaker recounted checking on Hogan after the match. “When I went backstage, Hogan was lying on the floor in Vince McMahon’s office, acting in pain and asking for his wife and kids to be called. I thought I had truly hurt him.”

However, Shane McMahon assured him otherwise. The Undertaker also recalled “Shane told me, ‘Mark, his head wasn’t anywhere near the mat.’ But I couldn’t process it. I kept thinking I had injured him.”

The Undertaker finally reviewed the footage days later and confirmed that Hogan’s head had not made contact with the mat. Reflecting on the incident, he realized that Hogan may have exaggerated the situation, leaving The Undertaker in shock at how events unfolded.

Despite the controversy, Survivor Series 1991 marked a pivotal point in The Undertaker’s career, showcasing his dominance and resilience. While the incident with Hogan remains a notable chapter, it ultimately served as a lesson in navigating the complexities of professional wrestling.

