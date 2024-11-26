What Is The Total Amount Spent In IPL Auction 2025? Here Are All The Top Highlights Of Day 1 And Day 2

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction lived up to its reputation as a grand spectacle, delivering some historic moments right from the opening hour of Day 1.

Across two action-packed days, the 10 franchises spent an incredible ₹639.15 crore to acquire 182 players, cementing this as one of the most eventful auctions in IPL history.

IPL 2025 Auction: Record-Breaking Deals Steal the Spotlight

Shreyas Iyer made waves by signing a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings, surpassing Mitchell Starc’s ₹23.75 crore record set in 2024.

However, Iyer’s moment in the spotlight was brief. Minutes later, Rishabh Pant shattered the newly set record, joining the Lucknow Super Giants for an unprecedented ₹27 crore. Lucknow, seeking a fresh start after the KL Rahul era, signaled their ambitions with this blockbuster signing.

IPL 2025 Auction: Big Names and Big Investments

Venkatesh Iyer’s return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came at a hefty ₹23.75 crore price tag, reflecting their commitment to rebuilding their core team. However, this significant outlay meant KKR couldn’t outbid Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Phil Salt, who was signed for ₹11.50 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants continued strengthening their squad with David Miller’s ₹7.5 crore acquisition, while Delhi Capitals picked up KL Rahul for ₹14 crore in what many see as a future captaincy move.

IPL 2025 Auction: Key Bowling Acquisitions

Mohammad Siraj joined Gujarat Titans for ₹12.25 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Mohammad Shami for ₹10 crore. Shami is set to form a formidable pace partnership with Pat Cummins at Sunrisers. Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, will represent Delhi Capitals, acquired for ₹11.75 crore, and Gujarat added Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore to their ranks.

IPL 2025 Auction: Day 2 Highlights

On the second day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought back veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ₹10.75 crore, marking his return to the franchise where he started his IPL journey in 2019. Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently debuted for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, became the youngest millionaire of the auction when Rajasthan Royals signed him for ₹1.10 crore.

IPL 2025 Auction: Surprising Snubs

Not all big names attracted bids. Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips went unsold, while veteran Ajinkya Rahane, initially overlooked, was later picked by KKR for ₹1.50 crore.

IPL 2025 Auction: Bargain Buys and Strategic Moves

Delhi Capitals secured a steal with former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis at his base price of ₹2 crore, while Gujarat Titans smartly added Washington Sundar for ₹3.20 crore. Chennai Super Kings brought back Sam Curran for ₹2.40 crore, far below his previous ₹18 crore price tag.

RCB, in need of a seasoned spin-bowling all-rounder, signed Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore.

While most franchises retained up to six players ahead of the auction, the introduction of the “impact substitute” rule played a significant role in shaping team strategies. Out of 395 unsold players, teams prioritized talent that complemented this new tactical dimension.

The 2025 IPL Mega Auction showcased not only jaw-dropping deals but also the evolving complexity of team-building in the league. Franchises balanced marquee signings with strategic planning, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

