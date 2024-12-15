Is Your Area In Danger? Check Santa Cruz Thunderstorm Alerts For THESE Areas

Severe thunderstorm warning is issued in Santa Cruz County due to strong winds, hail, and power outages reported. Residents are encouraged to seek safe shelter when the storms bring road closure and coastal risks, which hit Scotts Valley and Capitola.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Santa Cruz County and other surrounding areas on Saturday. The weather condition is expected to be hazardous, as per the NWS. This warning was effective until 2 p.m. Saturday, and several locations have been included, such as Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, and Capitola.

According to the NWS, the storm brought nickel-sized hail and winds reaching up to 60 mph, posing significant risks to life and property. Falling trees, flying debris, shattered windows, and roof damage were some of the potential hazards. The storm developed near Ben Lomond and moved eastward at a speed of 30 mph.

In response to the extreme conditions, officials urged residents to seek refuge in the safest parts of their homes, such as interior rooms on the lowest floors, and to stay away from windows and exterior walls.

Widespread Power Outages

Earlier on Saturday, the storm swept across Santa Cruz County and California’s Central Coast, leaving around 20,000 residents without power. Pacific Gas & Electric said 146 outages took place across the county that affected electricity in several neighborhoods.

Other particularly affected parts were the unincorporated areas: 3,000 were out in Watsonville and 5,000 in Aptos. Some outages in Felton, Boulder Creek, Scotts Valley occurred, in addition to these, along with more than 2,700 from Santa Cruz. These electricity disruptions increased the nuisance effects of this storm, not to speak of how challenging it turned out to be.

The authorities from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed many reports of downed trees and power lines, especially in mountainous areas. These obstructions caused significant disruptions to local infrastructure and public safety.

Road Closures And Transportation Warnings

The storm caused many roads to be closed due to fallen trees and damaged power lines. In Scotts Valley, Graham Hill Road was blocked completely between Summit Avenue and Roaring Camp, while Highway 9 near Buck Knoll Road in Boulder Creek faced similar issues.

Officials in Watsonville also warned drivers of trees obstructing key roadways, partially closing Graham Hill Road to local traffic only. Motorists were advised to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas.

High Surf Advisory

The storm had also fallen on the tail end of the year’s final king tides, bringing an added threat to coastlines. A high surf advisory was still in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. Waves have been measured over 20 feet high in some places. For safety reasons, the lower parking lot at Seacliff State Beach was closed for the weekend.

Issued a coastal flood advisory, which lasts through Monday. Dangerously high sneaker waves and rip currents were to be expected. Strong advice was given to stay out of beaches and avoid entry into the water.

At about 1:30 p.m. EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported by the NWS near Ben Lomond, with potential for more high winds and hail. Showers continued during the afternoon, easing out of the area by around 4 p.m. Gusts of wind had reached as high as 22 mph, with a light shower expected to hit the area later tonight.

The forecast was 20% chance of showers before 10 p.m. with totals less than one-tenth of an inch. The NWS reminded everyone to remain aware of changing weather and act ahead of time for personal safety.

