U.S. Angry On China Says, 'You Can't Have it Both Ways'

After a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the United States criticized Beijing, saying that China cannot have it “both ways.” Russia is actively seeking China’s support amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and increasing Western sanctions.

China has maintained a diplomatic stance that supports Russia, advocating against sanctions at international forums like the United Nations and encouraging a resolution to the conflict.

However, this support is balanced with China’s desire to maintain economic ties with the West.

These remarks came during a press briefing held by State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday, May 16. He responded to comments by China, where Xi Jinping agreed to a “political solution” to the Ukraine war and termed Russia-China ties as “stabilizing” for the world.

Patel said, “China cannot want stronger, deeper relationships with Europe and other countries while simultaneously supporting the biggest threat to European security in a long time. It cannot have its cake and eat it too.” He added that this is the US position, shared by G7, NATO partners, and EU partners.

Regarding China’s alleged supply of weapons to Russia amid the war in Ukraine, which the US has been warning against, Patel said, “Fueling Russia’s defense industry threatens both Ukrainian and European security. Beijing cannot improve relations with Europe while supporting something like that.” He also stated, “From our perspective, the solution is simple: Russia can leave Ukraine, including Crimea, and we’ll have a peaceful solution. But repeatedly, President Putin and Russia have shown they are not interested in that.

“White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also commented on Xi Jinping’s meeting with Vladimir Putin at a summit in Beijing, where both leaders pledged to deepen their strategic partnership.

She said,

“We don’t see anything new here.”

