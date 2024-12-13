Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Is Randy Moss Overcoming Cancer And What’s Next For NFL Legend?

Former NFL star Randy Moss has shared that he is fighting cancer and recently underwent successful surgery. In an Instagram Live message, the NFL icon shared his health journey experience, including his treatment schedule and appreciation for the kind of support he has been receiving.

How Is Randy Moss Overcoming Cancer And What’s Next For NFL Legend?

Legendary NFL wide receiver and Hall of Famer Randy Moss shared personal news Friday about his ongoing battle with cancer. The former football star opened up to his fans on Instagram Live about facing a serious health challenge but said he has come out successful after surgery.

A stalwart on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown since 2016, Moss took time to express appreciation and encouragement to his followers. “I am a cancer survivor. Some trying times, of course, but, you know, we made it through. And for that, I thank you all,” Moss said, providing a message of hope and resilience.

Challenging Health Journey And Surgery

The 46-year-old footballer explained that he had stayed in the hospital for six days and was discharged this Friday. In his session of Instagram Live, he shared further information about how he found himself in his health condition, describing what the whole situation was to him.

He said the doctors were operating on something else regarding a medical case of his liver when, upon inspecting his area, they found cancer cells near his bile duct, connecting the pancreas and his liver.

Moss had the Whipple procedure, a six-hour surgery performed in Charlotte earlier this week. This is a very complex surgery usually done for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; it removes parts of the pancreas, bile duct, and small intestine. The risks associated with such a procedure are significant, but Moss said that the surgery was successful.

However, Moss acknowledged that his journey was far from over, revealing that he would still need to undergo chemotherapy and radiation. “Yes, it’s going to be a tough road with some chemo and radiation, but like I said, man, I’m good,” he affirmed, maintaining an optimistic outlook.

Supporting Cancer Research

Throughout the livestream, Moss showed his resilience and the passion for giving back. The T-shirt he wore read “Team Moss” with a lavender cancer ribbon on it and symbolized the fight against cancer. Moss also had on display cancer awareness merchandise one could buy, most of which would go to research efforts. Some of the products in the collection sported the slogan “Let’s Moss Cancer,” a nice twist on the football term whose name he bears.

Moss professed commitment to using his platform as a means to support awareness and research in cancer. “I want to be able to be a help, you know, to be a voice,” he said, indicating the power of advocacy when one’s health is in such personal battle.

Earlier in the week, ESPN had announced that Moss will step away from his work on Sunday NFL Countdown until further notice due to health concerns. He confirmed that here on his Instagram Live about what led him to the point of being in the present state. He said the start was a stent in the liver that occurred around Thanksgiving, which evolved to detect cancer cells.

Despite these health challenges, Moss remained upbeat, expressing his desire to return to his role at ESPN. He concluded his livestream by stating that his primary goal is to recover and return to his professional commitments. “My goal is to get back to ESPN and shout out all of my Sunday NFL Countdown family,” he said.

Expressing Gratitude To Supporters

Throughout his health journey, Moss has been profoundly touched by the outpouring of support from friends, family, former teammates, and fans. During the livestream, he took some time to thank his doctors and loved ones for their prayers and well-wishes. “I really felt that. My family felt that,” Moss said, acknowledging the impact of the positive messages he had received.

Moss also encouraged other people to take care of their health and to go for check-ups, especially Black men, who he emphasized should stay on top of their health through regular blood work and doctor visits. He urged viewers to “check your ego at the door” and to value health over everything else.

ALSO READ | No Charges For Mbappé: Why Sweden Is Closing Investigation Into Rape Allegations

Filed under

NFL Randy Moss

Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Chile, Tremors Reach Santiago

Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Chile, Tremors Reach Santiago

Switzerland Suspends ‘Most Favoured Nation’ Status To India, But Why? Is It Due To SC’s Nestlé Case Ruling?

Switzerland Suspends ‘Most Favoured Nation’ Status To India, But Why? Is It Due To SC’s...

Trump Asks Biden Administration To ‘Shoot Down’ Drones After White House Declares No Security Threat

Trump Asks Biden Administration To ‘Shoot Down’ Drones After White House Declares No Security Threat

Entertainment

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox