Defence Minister Rajnath Singh labeled as “absurd and unfortunate” the remarks made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s removal.

During a public statement on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal reiterated his claim that PM Modi would retire from politics upon reaching 75 years of age in 2025, in line with the BJP’s rules, and suggested that Modi is preparing to endorse Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his successor. Kejriwal also asserted that the BJP would oust Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister within two months if they retained power at the Centre.

Responding to Kejriwal’s statements at a public meeting in Rajajipuram, Singh said, “The chief minister of Delhi said that Modi ji will not become the prime minister after the 2024 elections. I am surprised. He has just come out on bail, he has to go to jail again after June 1, and he is talking such nonsense about the prime minister of India.” Singh emphasized that the nation overwhelmingly supports Modi for another term in 2024 and beyond.

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, after which he is directed to return to jail on June 2. Kejriwal was initially arrested on March 21.

Singh further criticized Kejriwal, stating, “He also spoke nonsense about our chief minister. Modi ji will not remain the prime minister, Yogi ji will not remain the chief minister… That means only he (Kejriwal) will remain and no one else.” He condemned Kejriwal’s remarks as an attack on strong and effective leadership and called for truthfulness in politics.

Additionally, Singh took a jab at Kejriwal’s claims of development in Delhi, asserting, “He makes a lot of claims about the development of Delhi. Go and see the condition of Delhi… What has he done? Whatever development has happened in Delhi, if the maximum credit for it goes to anyone, it goes to Prime Minister Modi ji.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a press conference asserting that Adityanath would be removed as chief minister if the BJP came back to power. “Prime Minister Modi is going to cross the age of 75 next year and has decided to make Amit Shah the prime minister of the country,” Kejriwal claimed, suggesting that PM Modi has been working towards this goal. He also alleged that Adityanath, seen as a potential challenger to Amit Shah, would be removed within two months of the BJP forming the government.

Responding to opposition claims that democracy would be at risk if the BJP returned to power, Singh retorted, “They (opposition) say that if Modi ji returns to power, dictatorship will come in the country. He will change the Constitution, democracy will be in trouble. If democracy faced any danger, it was during Indira Gandhi’s time as prime minister.” Singh defended the BJP’s record, pointing out that while the Congress amended the Constitution 132 times, Modi has not made any changes in the last decade. He accused the opposition of lacking substantial issues and misleading the public.