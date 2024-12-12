As Opposition Hits Out At Centre On Manipur, NCW Meets Meitei Civil Organisation Women Urging NHRC’s Intervention

Amid growing attacks on the Centre over increased violence in Manipur, Meitei women leaders met with NCW Chairperson and put forth November 11 Jiribham incident in which Kuki militants abducted and killed six Meiteis, including children, and demanded justice and security reforms.

Amid the opposition mounting the attack on the Centre against escalating tensions in Manipur, a delegation of women from Meitei civil organizations based in Delhi recently met with the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) to bring attention to the Jiribham’s Jakuradhor Massacre that occurred on November 11, 2024.

During the incident, Kuki militants had reportedly abducted six women, including three children, from Jakuradhor village in Jiribham district, and their bodies were tragically discovered on November 15 floating in the Barak River.

The delegation emphasized the brutality of the massacre, shedding light on the vulnerability of women and children in conflict zones, and urged the NCW to take immediate action. They appealed for:

1. A thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victims.

2. Stronger measures to safeguard women and children in Manipur.

3. National-level attention to address the ongoing violence and violations of human rights in the region.

The meeting aimed to hold perpetrators accountable while bringing the plight of the victims to national focus.

The letter requesting the NCW’s intervention also sought the National Human Rights Commission to visit the village of Jakuradhor and take the necessary steps to punish the culprits.

Speaking on this matter, a social and civil rights activist Tongbram Tejkumar underlined, ‘The recent abduction and subsequent killing of three women and three children in Jiribam, Manipur, underscores serious administrative and security lapses in the region.’

On the long history of tensions escalating in Manipur due to ethnic violence, he further stated that the incident occurred amidst ongoing ethnic violence and targeted attacks in the state, with the victims reportedly taken by suspected insurgents after an attack on the Meitei community. Bodies of a woman and two children were later discovered near the Jiri River, confirming fears of a tragic outcome.

‘The response to this tragedy highlights deficiencies in both preventive measures and post-incident action. While search operations are underway, with several suspects identified, the lack of timely intervention to protect vulnerable communities and the delayed resolution of ongoing ethnic tensions have drawn criticism. The involvement of central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in probing related cases has been announced, but public confidence remains shaken,’ he opined.

Speaking on the contentious demands of removing the AFSPA, He added that further complicating matters, calls to remove or limit the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) reflect deep mistrust between the state and its residents, with concerns that heavy-handed military actions exacerbate local grievances rather than alleviate them. This underscores the need for a more nuanced approach, balancing security with community engagement to restore stability.

‘The administration must urgently address systemic issues in governance, law enforcement, and inter-community relations to prevent such tragedies in the future, the noted social and civil rights activist Tejkumar noted.

