Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control as they evacuate patients to safety. Rescue operations are in progress, and further updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

A tragic fire erupted in a prominent orthopaedic hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul, killing at least seven patients and leaving 50 others injured. According to local authorities, a child and two women were among the dead.

The fire reportedly started in the reception area on the ground floor. Preliminary investigations indicate that it might have been a short circuit. The fire spread quickly through the multi-story building, engulfing other floors and trapping several patients and staff members inside.

Several patients and staff members were trapped inside the multi-story building and succumbed to suffocation.

Breaking News: Fire at City Private Hospital in #TamilNadu Claims Six Lives#Dindigul , #TamilNaduFire – A devastating fire broke out at City Private Hospital located on the Dindigul-Trichy road, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives, including a young boy and three women.… pic.twitter.com/TuB45gPPMB — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) December 12, 2024

According to fire officials, most of those killed died of asphyxia because of the thick smoke that filled the hospital premises. A process to identify the dead and comfort their relatives is currently underway.

The authorities have managed to deploy nearly 50 ambulances to shift patients to safer facilities. At least 30 of the injured are admitted to the Dindigul government hospital for further treatment. The fire fighters worked for over an hour to douse the flames and are still on the rescue operation, as they don’t want to let anyone inside to go.

