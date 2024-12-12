Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Fire At Tamil Nadu Hospital Claims Six Lives, Including A Child, 50 Injured

Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control as they evacuate patients to safety. Rescue operations are in progress, and further updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

Fire At Tamil Nadu Hospital Claims Six Lives, Including A Child, 50 Injured

A tragic fire erupted in a prominent orthopaedic hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul, killing at least seven patients and leaving 50 others injured. According to local authorities, a child and two women were among the dead.

The fire reportedly started in the reception area on the ground floor. Preliminary investigations indicate that it might have been a short circuit. The fire spread quickly through the multi-story building, engulfing other floors and trapping several patients and staff members inside.

Several patients and staff members were trapped inside the multi-story building and succumbed to suffocation.

According to fire officials, most of those killed died of asphyxia because of the thick smoke that filled the hospital premises. A process to identify the dead and comfort their relatives is currently underway.

The authorities have managed to deploy nearly 50 ambulances to shift patients to safer facilities. At least 30 of the injured are admitted to the Dindigul government hospital for further treatment. The fire fighters worked for over an hour to douse the flames and are still on the rescue operation, as they don’t want to let anyone inside to go.

ALSO READ | Abetment of Suicide: Here Are Some High Profile Cases Including Sushant Singh Rajput

Filed under

Latest national news national news Tamil Nadu Fire Tamil Nadu Hospital

Advertisement

Also Read

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead...

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox