Abetment of Suicide: Here Are Some High Profile Cases Including Sushant Singh Rajput

This law aims to address the serious implications of instigating, conspiring, or aiding in someone’s decision to end their life.

Abetment of suicide, a grievous offence under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), carries a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. This law aims to address the serious implications of instigating, conspiring, or aiding in someone’s decision to end their life.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) further clarifies abetment under Section 45, stating it occurs when a person:

Instigates another to commit an act.

Conspires to facilitate an illegal act or omission.

Intentionally aids in the execution of such an act.

Despite the gravity of the crime, conviction rates for abetment of suicide remain low. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported a conviction rate of just 17.5% in 2022, highlighting the challenges of proving abetment in court.

Notable High Ptrofile Cases

Jiah Khan Case (2013)

The tragic death of actress Jiah Khan brought the issue of abetment of suicide to national attention. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide, but in April 2023, a special CBI court acquitted him due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case (2020)

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the nation. Found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020, the case remains unresolved. Rhea Chakraborty, who was initially under investigation, was not charged with abetment to suicide by the CBI due to insufficient evidence. While she was arrested in a related drug case, she was granted bail, and the exact circumstances of Sushant’s death remain unclear.

Pratyusha Banerjee Case (2016)

Television actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death also pointed to alleged abetment. Her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, was accused of physical, emotional, and financial abuse, which reportedly led to her distress. While Singh’s attempts to dismiss the case were rejected in 2023, the legal proceedings are still ongoing, with the court examining evidence of his alleged role in her tragic death.

Challenges in Prosecution

The low conviction rates for abetment of suicide highlight the complexities in proving such cases. Establishing a direct link between the accused’s actions and the victim’s decision to end their life often hinges on circumstantial evidence, testimonies, and detailed investigations.

The ongoing high-profile cases underline the need for stronger mechanisms to address mental health, financial abuse, and emotional harassment, which are often underlying factors in such tragedies.

Also Read: Atul Subhash Suicide: Video Of Accused Family Escaping Goes Viral, WATCH