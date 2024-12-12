Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in Burbank, California. He had an argument with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Kennedy was released on $20,000 bail, and the case is under review for possible charges.

James Kennedy, an actor and a popular star of Vanderpump Rules, was arrested with misdemeanor domestic violence charges this past week. The case was highly publicized as the arrest involved Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Here is what has been reported about the events that led to the arrest.

The altercation reportedly took place last night at approximately Tuesday night, near the neighborhood of Burbank in California. The police on-site answered a domestic disturbance at an address, with officials locating James Kennedy inside amid the argument with another woman, according to TMZ, adding that she has been unhurt in her current situation.

Although the woman has not gone public, Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber had earlier that same evening attended a holiday party at Kathy Hilton’s. The police decided it was a domestic violence case dispute, and arrested Kennedy. He was eventually let loose after posting $20 000 bail.

The case is currently under review by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office to decide whether additional charges will be filed.

Ally Lewber Denies Abuse Allegations

This arrest comes as part of prior speculation over James Kennedy’s behavior. Earlier this year, on an appearance for the Scheananigans podcast, Ally Lewber tackled rumors circulating about her and James Kennedy’s relationship, as well as abuse claims. She denied all such claims as false.

“We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it,” Lewber said in her podcast appearance. “But I just want people to know that I’m good and I’m safe and I love him.”

Ally added some context to the discussion regarding Kennedy’s behavior. She even admitted that he had issues with being angry in the past, but his relation with her is good and she doesn’t feel unsafe.

Timeline Of James Kennedy’s Relationships

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber started dating in January 2022, shortly after he ended his engagement to another Vanderpump Rules cast member, Rachel Leviss. The couple came public with their relationship only a few weeks after he and Leviss had ended things, which was news everywhere. Since then, they have been under scrutiny and attention from fans and media alike, especially given how much James Kennedy appears on the show.

Kennedy started his Vanderpump Rules career as a guest during season two, but the show made him a core cast member starting from season four. The journey was full of ups and downs, both in his life and professionally. The arrest has added another chapter to his complicated public image.

Impact On Kennedy’s Career

James Kennedy is a DJ and regularly performs at various venues. His latest Instagram post promoted a DJ set scheduled for January 17 at Komodo Lounge in Dallas, Texas. It remains unclear whether the arrest will affect Kennedy’s professional commitments, including his upcoming performances.

Kennedy has been active on social media, with his latest post being a mirror selfie of him and Ally at SUR, the restaurant featured on Vanderpump Rules. The post was shared three days ago, where the couple is seen having fun together with a simple caption: “Hey are you guys open?”

