Get Ready To Pay More For YouTube TV: Google Streaming Service To Cost THIS Much

Google’s streaming service, YouTube TV, has announced that it will hike its subscription price once more. Starting in January, the monthly fee for its base plan will rise from $73 to $83, the company said Thursday.

According to CNET, a YouTube TV spokesperson elaborated on the move with this statement: “To keep pace with the increasing cost of content and the investments we’re making in the quality of our service, we’re increasing the price of our Base Plan on YouTube TV from $72.99/month to $82.99/month.”

New subscribers will see the price change effective immediately, while current members will experience the increased cost starting January 13. The representative further noted, “We don’t take these pricing decisions lightly, and we give all members the flexibility to cancel their membership at any time.”

Recent Price Trends

This is YouTube TV’s second price hike in a year. Back in March 2023, the service increased its monthly cost from $65 to $73. The new increase makes YouTube TV’s pricing the same as Hulu Plus Live TV, which also starts at $83 per month.

Compare YouTube TV And Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu Plus Live TV is similarly priced but offers additional bundled content, including Disney Plus with ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus. It also includes select regional sports networks, such as SNY, NBC Sports Boston, and Monumental Sports, to meet the needs of sports fans in New York, Boston, and Washington, DC, respectively.

Disney, which owns Hulu, increased the price of its live TV streaming package in October, following an industry-wide trend of rising streaming prices.

What It Means For Subscribers

With YouTube TV’s latest pricing, subscribers are actually paying a premium for over 100 live channels, the capability to record live TV shows, and an ever-expanding library of content. However, growing costs point to increasing competition and the difficulty of remaining priced affordably in the stream. Flexibility is yet another advantage for those balancing their options, as members can cancel their membership anytime.

