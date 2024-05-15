Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Rallies Support For INDIA Bloc Candidates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to the streets of the national capital on Wednesday to rally in support of Congress candidates Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi. This move comes as part of the electoral alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, where AAP is contesting four seats and Congress three.

Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, Kejriwal emphasized the overwhelming support received during his campaign efforts. “During the election campaign in Delhi, I am getting a lot of love and blessings from the people. Today I campaigned for the India Alliance candidates in Chandni Chowk and North-West parliamentary constituencies. This enthusiasm of the people of Delhi shows that India Alliance will win this election with a big margin,” Kejriwal stated in a post.

दिल्ली में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान जनता का ख़ूब प्यार और आशीर्वाद मिल रहा है। आज चाँदनी चौक और उत्तर-पश्चिम संसदीय क्षेत्रों में इंडिया गठबंधन के उम्मीदवारों के लिए प्रचार किया। दिल्ली की जनता का ये उत्साह बता रहा है कि इस चुनाव में इंडिया गठबंधन की बड़ी जीत होगी। pic.twitter.com/azD4qbCCVZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 15, 2024

Kejriwal’s participation in the campaign comes amid interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court until June 1, with restrictions prohibiting any commentary on his involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

In the electoral battlegrounds, Congress candidates are facing off against formidable opponents. Udit Raj, contesting as part of the INDIA bloc, is challenging BJP’s Yogendra Chandolia, while Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union, is up against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

Kanhaiya Kumar reaffirmed the alliance’s commitment, stating, “We are a part of INDIA bloc. It is clear that in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting four seats and Congress is contesting 3 seats. The INDIA alliance is contesting on all seven seats.”

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark about AAP contesting “just 22 seats,” Kumar attributed it to “arrogance of power,” underscoring the alliance’s resolve to contest all seven seats in Delhi.

As the electoral battle intensifies in Delhi, the alliance between AAP and Congress aims to secure victory by leveraging their collective strengths and addressing the aspirations of the electorate. With campaigns in full swing and alliances strategically positioned, the outcome of the elections in Delhi remains eagerly anticipated.

