Report: Air India Express Cancels Flights Due To Rostering System Problems

Air India Express, a subsidiary of the Tata Group-owned carrier, has encountered operational challenges stemming from issues with its new rostering system, resulting in the cancellation of some flights on Wednesday. The airline, which typically operates approximately 380 flights daily, has transitioned to a revamped rostering system. However, sources indicate that the system’s functionality issues have disrupted scheduling for cabin crew and pilots.

At Delhi airport, seven Air India Express flights—comprising four departures and three arrivals—scheduled between 1:50 am and 8 pm were canceled on Wednesday. Similar flight cancellations were reported at other airports, although the exact number remains undisclosed.

While Air India Express has not issued an official statement regarding these developments, this occurrence follows a recent disruption the airline faced when a portion of cabin crew members reported sick in protest against alleged mismanagement within the company. The strike, which commenced on May 9, was terminated within a week, with the protesting crew members resuming duty by May 11.

In response to inquiries, an official revealed that the airline operated around 345 flights on Tuesday without any cancellations. The strike’s conclusion on May 8 was facilitated by a conciliation meeting convened by the chief labour commissioner in Delhi, attended by representatives from Air India Express and the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU).

Following the meeting, the airline rescinded termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew members. Despite the union’s assertion that all previously sick-reported cabin crew had resumed duty by May 11, the scheduling software’s glitch continues to display staff as absent due to illness.

As Air India Express grapples with these internal challenges, passengers may experience disruptions in flight schedules. The airline’s efforts to resolve the operational issues and restore regular services remain ongoing.

