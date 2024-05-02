Air India's Airbus A350 Makes Global Debut, Elevating International Presence

Air India has initiated flights on the Delhi-Dubai route utilizing its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, as stated by the airline. This launch marks the international debut of Air India’s recently acquired planes, establishing it as the exclusive operator of the A350 between India and Dubai.

Pre-departure ceremonies were held at both Delhi and Dubai airports to commemorate the commencement of flights, where guests received A350 memorabilia. According to the company’s statement, Air India’s A350-900 aircraft features a three-class cabin layout with 316 seats, including 28 private Business suites, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 264 Economy seats. All seats are equipped with cutting-edge technology and entertainment systems.

The Airbus A350-900, a long-range passenger aircraft, is capable of accommodating between 300 and 350 passengers in a three-class configuration, with a range of 15,000 kilometers. According to Airbus, the A350 is propelled by two Trent XWB turbofan engines, developed through a close collaboration between Airbus and Rolls-Royce, the powerplant’s manufacturer. The Trent XWB engine utilizes cutting-edge technology and materials, drawing on over 70 million hours of in-service experience across various Trent versions in airline operations.

Currently, Air India operates a total of 72 flights per week to Dubai from five Indian cities, with 32 flights originating from Delhi, showcasing its strong presence in the region. Earlier this year, Air India commenced the induction of A350s into its fleet as part of a historic order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, to be delivered over the next five years. This order includes a total of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

With a non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and its competitive advantage in long-haul travel, the A350-900 is expected to bolster Air India’s market position. It boasts impressive fuel efficiency, burning 25 percent less fuel than its predecessors