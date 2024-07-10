Maharashtra Auto-Driver Impresses with Fluent English Skills, Challenges Stereotypes

An auto-driver from Maharashtra has created lots of buzz in the country since he can speak English very well and this is in contrast with the normative perception where superiority in English language is associated with better social strata only. The old auto-rickshaw driver who has not been named was captured on camera, having a fully conversed English with his passenger recently in Amravati of Maharashtra.



The video, shared on Instagram by user Bhushan on June 25, portrays Bhushan’s astonishment as the auto-driver effortlessly converses in English. Bhushan described his own surprise and admiration in the caption, noting how the driver’s fluency caught him off guard. According to Bhushan’s post, the auto-driver passionately advocated for the importance of learning English, emphasizing its potential to open doors to international travel and communication.



“Even I was stunned and stuttered a bit, while speaking to him to my surprise seeing his fluency in English,” Bhushan mentioned in his post.



The video captures the auto-driver articulating, “That is why I am telling you, you learn English and you talk in English. It is an international language.”



Concerning the comments about the video, people have showered the auto-driver with praises for his fluency in English language and personal experiences with him have revealed more about his character. People compared his manners and words to those of important personalities; one of them proposed the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Indian scientist and the ex-President.



This joyful is especially coming from another video from Kerala, where the driver’s kindness and excellent mastery of English impressed a British blogger. The act shows not only the suppressed skills of the dedicated auto-driving people of India but also how important is a proper gesture from people all over the world to bring down barriers.