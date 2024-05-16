PM Modi Shines Spotlight On Nationwide Implementation Of CAA In Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a vibrant political rally in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, today, commencing his speech with the resounding chant of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” In his address, he underscored the trust reposed in his leadership by the Indian populace, spotlighting the recent strides made in the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The Citizenship Amendment Act stands as a testament to our commitment to justice and inclusivity,” PM Modi declared, emphasizing the commencement of the cicitizenship-grantingrocess to persecuted individuals, with the first batch already receiving their rightful citizenship under the act.

Highlighting the diverse spectrum of individuals benefitting from the CAA, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Muslims enduring the plight of refuge, PM Modi criticized the opposition for their selective invocation of Mahatma Gandhi’s name for political gains. “While they claim to follow Gandhi’s ideals, their actions speak otherwise,” he remarked, lamenting the neglect of thousands of refugee families over seven decades due to electoral considerations.

PM Modi vehemently condemned the opposition’s dissemination of falsehoods and incitement of violence under the guise of the CAA. “India’s commitment to the CAA remains unwavering,” he affirmed, challenging detractors to question the integrity of the act born out of the nation’s ethos.

In a poignant reflection on the divisive politics of yesteryears, PM Modi portrayed himself as the harbinger of truth, unveiling the veiled realities to the Indian populace. “The people of India have seen through the cloak of deception,” he proclaimed, heralding a new era of transparency and accountability.

Addressing the once perennial issue of Kashmir in electoral discourse, PM Modi celebrated the newfound tranquility, attributing the silence of dissenting voices to the nation’s collective resolve.

In a stirring conclusion, PM Modi hailed the restoration of democracy in Kashmir after four decades as not merely his achievement but a shared triumph for the entire nation. “The celebration of democracy in Kashmir marks a collective victory for every Indian,” he affirmed, encapsulating the essence of unity and progress.

