Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Seema Sajdeh opens up about her divorce from Sohail Khan and the unexpected revival of her romance with Vikram Ahuja, her former fiancé.

In the latest season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, now retitled Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh’s life takes center stage as she opens up about her recent divorce from Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and the unexpected revival of her romance with businessman Vikram Ahuja, her former fiancé. This season chronicles Seema’s journey from heartbreak to new beginnings, drawing fans into her evolving personal life and relationships.

A Bittersweet Farewell to a Two-Decade-Long Marriage

Seema and Sohail Khan’s story began in the mid-90s when the couple met, fell in love, and decided to elope in 1998. For nearly 24 years, they shared a life together, raising two sons, Nirvan and Yohan. However, the couple’s relationship faced challenges over the years, and in 2022, they officially filed for divorce.

The split was a significant turning point for Seema, who has candidly discussed her marital troubles and journey to acceptance on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, revealing a side of her life that resonates deeply with fans.

Love Rekindled with Vikram Ahuja

After moving on from her marriage, Seema found herself reconnecting with Vikram Ahuja, her childhood sweetheart and former fiancÃ©. Years before she married Sohail, Seema had been engaged to Vikram, but their relationship came to an end when Seema decided to elope with Sohail. Life has now brought Seema and Vikram full circle, and she’s diving back into this relationship with a newfound perspective.

In a recent interview , Seema shared, “It’s not been easy to navigate, especially from the point of view that we are not young anymore… I have two children, and my partner has two kids. There are a lot more people involved.” This reflection highlights Seema’s approach to love in her 40s, where relationships involve not just her, but also her children and those around her.

A Shift in Perspective on Relationships

Having lived through both marriage and divorce, Seema now approaches relationships with maturity and caution. She revealed, “It’s different when you break up and move on when you are younger. When you are older, you have to take everyone’s feelings and sentiments into account. It’s not just about you anymore. It’s organic.”

For Seema, being single in her 40s isn’t easy. “I am not one for casual relationships. If I invest in someone… I give it my all,” she expressed, underlining her preference for meaningful, long-term partnerships over “situationships,” which she says can be detrimental to mental health.

Seema’s reflections on dating post-divorce resonate with many of her fans who relate to the complexities of relationships at a later stage in life, particularly after navigating significant life changes.

The Excitement of a New Chapter

On Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, Seema excitedly shared the news of her rekindled romance with her close friends, who were just as surprised by her news. “He knows me like no one else,” Seema confessed about Vikram, adding, “If anybody knows us in town, they all know the story of Seema and Vikram. Life comes full circle.”

The season finale captured Seema’s joy in finding love again, showcasing her excitement about sharing this news with her closest friends. “It feels amazing,” she admitted, “I really didn’t see this coming. And I can’t wait to tell this bunch of girls that I absolutely love. Are they going to fall off their chairs? And yet again, I am entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.”

As the season continues, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for Seema and Vikram, as well as for the other stars on Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives. The series, now featuring three new Delhi-based socialites ”Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi” has brought fresh faces and new stories, adding excitement to an already beloved show.

ALSO READ: Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy