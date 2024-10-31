Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Known for her exceptional acting prowess and impeccable style, Tabu graced the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble.

Renowned Indian actress Tabu made an unforgettable entrance at the New York premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated series Dune: Prophecy on October 30th.

Known for her exceptional acting prowess and impeccable style, Tabu graced the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble that paid homage to traditional Indian craftsmanship and high couture.

The prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune movies has fans worldwide eagerly awaiting its release, and Tabu’s appearance only heightened the anticipation for her role.

A Mesmerizing Ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Tabu’s red carpet look was designed by celebrated Indian couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a unique reinterpretation of the traditional Angrakha, a creation from the designers’ iconic Crushed Silk collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, the ensemble boasted a distinctive crushed texture achieved through an artisanal technique perfected by the designers over 38 years. This couture creation was a visual testament to the enduring legacy of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who are revered for their innovative revival of traditional Indian textiles and designs.

“It is a custom-made dress. It has taken a month to create…It is by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,” Tabu shared on the red carpet, adding, “The most celebrated designers in India. I love them.” Her presence captivated onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike, with her ensemble exuding elegance and sophistication while embracing the beauty of traditional Indian artistry.

A Glimpse Into Dune: Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise to power, *Dune: Prophecy* delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious sect that would later play a central role in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters who combat forces threatening humanity’s future, as they lay the foundations of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Tabu’s character, Sister Francesca, is described as “strong, intelligent, and alluring”—a woman whose influence reshapes the delicate power dynamics of the empire.

Once the great love of the Emperor, Sister Francesca’s return to the palace disrupts the balance of power, adding intrigue to a world already steeped in mystery and rivalry. Tabu joins a star-studded cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, and Mark Strong, among others. Together, they bring Herbert’s universe to life, exploring themes of ambition, loyalty, and survival.

A Night to Remember

At the premiere, Tabu was seen with her castmates Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, each ready to bring their characters to life. The event, infused with glamour and excitement, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Dune universe, with Tabu at the forefront, captivating audiences with both her on-screen and off-screen presence.

For fans in India, Dune: Prophecy will stream exclusively on JioCinema Premium, although the official release date remains undisclosed.

