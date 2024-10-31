Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

As one of India’s top supermodels, Arjun has walked the runway for renowned designers and has appeared in several men’s lifestyle and fitness magazines.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for her movies or her fitness routines. Recently, Sara embarked on her annual pilgrimage to the Kedarnath shrine, a place that holds special significance for her since she shot her debut film, Kedarnath, there.

However, the highlight of this year’s trip was her companion model and actor Arjun Pratap Bajwa. While neither has confirmed the dating rumors, their presence together at such a revered location has sparked curiosity among fans and netizens.

A Low-Profile Romance?

Sara Ali Khan, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, has been maintaining a low profile lately. The actress was previously linked to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya. While she has stayed quiet about her relationships, this recent trip with Arjun Pratap Bajwa has rekindled interest in her dating life.

The two were seen praying together at the Kedarnath shrine, and while they haven’t shared any photos with each other, their individual pictures from the trip, shared on their social media accounts, have fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is no stranger to the limelight. The son of prominent politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, currently the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, Arjun has a unique background that bridges politics and showbiz. Unlike his family members, who are deeply rooted in politics, Arjun has pursued a career in the fashion and entertainment industry.

As one of India’s top supermodels, Arjun has walked the runway for renowned designers and has appeared in several men’s lifestyle and fitness magazines. He also assisted choreographer-director Prabhudeva during the filming of *Singh is Bliing* and has been steadily building his presence in the acting world.

Beyond his work in fashion and film, Arjun is also a passionate mountaineer and an avid MMA fighter. With 41.8k Instagram followers, he maintains an active social media presence, sharing glimpses of his professional achievements and personal interests. While his family’s political influence might seem like a natural fit for him, Arjun has focused on carving out a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

The Kedarnath Trip That Sparked It All

Sara and Arjun’s Kedarnath trip came under scrutiny after Reddit users spotted them together in a photo from the shrine. The image, taken from a video posted by an Instagram account that documents events at Kedarnath, shows the two engaged in prayer at the temple. Reddit users quickly speculated about their relationship status, with many calling Arjun Sara’s “boyfriend” based on the photo evidence. The discussion has since gained traction, with fans and followers eager to know more about the potential new couple.

Sara’s Dating History: From Kartik Aaryan to Veer Pahariya

Sara Ali Khan’s dating life has always been a topic of interest among Bollywood fans. The actress previously dated actor Kartik Aaryan after admitting on Koffee with Karan, that she had a crush on him. The two began dating during the filming of ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, but they parted ways after a year. Recently, Sara was also seen vacationing with her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya, with whom she remains on friendly terms.

While the dating rumors are buzzing in Btwon, both Sara and Arjun seem focused on their careers. Sara will next be seen in Metro…In Dino, a film directed by Anurag Basu, where she stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. As for Arjun, his modeling and acting career continues to thrive, with him being one of the most sought-after supermodels in India.

