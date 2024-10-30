Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Rumoured Boyfriend’s Birthday Wish For ‘Annie’ Lowkey Confirms It

Reports about Ananya and Walker first emerged earlier this year when the two were spotted together at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today. Rumours about her relationship with former model Walker Blanco have taken the spotlight in Btown, all thanks to Blanco’s affectionate social media post.

In a sweet birthday wish on his Instagram Stories, Walker shared a photo of Ananya smiling from what appeared to be a cozy dinner. Captioning it, he wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee .” The heartfelt message has left fans speculating about their relationship status, with many seeing it as a public confirmation of their romance.

A Budding Romance?

Reports about Ananya and Walker first emerged earlier this year when the two were spotted together at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July. According to sources, Ananya introduced Walker as her “partner” at the event, openly enjoying the celebration together and even sharing a dance. A source close to the two revealed, “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it.”

This isn’t the first time Walker has shown his admiration for the actress. He previously shared the trailer of Ananya’s Netflix film CTRL on his Instagram with the message, “Can’t waitttt, Annie!” and included a red heart emoji. Ananya herself has sparked rumours by wearing a necklace with a “W” pendant, which fans have linked to Walker.

Before her rumored relationship with Walker, Ananya was reportedly dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but the two parted ways in March of this year. Despite her recent romantic history, Ananya’s family remains her biggest supporters. On her birthday, her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

Chunky, her father, shared a video montage and wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your first director/cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world.” Meanwhile, Bhavna posted a nostalgic video from Ananya’s childhood, captioning it with love and affection.

What’s Next for Ananya?

On the career front, Ananya’s recent role as Bella Bae Chowdhary in Call Me Bae has been widely appreciated. The show, which sees her character embarking on a journey of self-discovery, has gained a strong fan base. Currently, she is filming the second season of the popular series.

ALSO READ: When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY