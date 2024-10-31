Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What’s Wrong with Stefon Diggs? Texans Star Misses Jets Game Due To THIS Injury

Stefon Diggs is out for the Texans' Week 9 matchup against the Jets due to a torn ACL. Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.

What’s Wrong with Stefon Diggs? Texans Star Misses Jets Game Due To THIS Injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. Following his absence from practice this week, fans are left wondering about the details surrounding his injury. Unfortunately, the news is not good, as it has been confirmed that Diggs is dealing with a significant knee injury.

ACL Tear Confirmed

Diggs’ injury, sustained during the Texans’ recent victory over the Indianapolis Colts, was identified as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right leg. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the game when Diggs, after making a play, collapsed to the ground clutching his knee.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Tuesday, stating, “Unfortunately, he (Diggs) tore his ACL so he’ll be out for the year. Really hurt, hurts our team to hear that news.” This devastating blow will sideline the four-time Pro Bowler for the remainder of the season, jeopardizing the Texans’ playoff aspirations.

With Diggs now out of the equation, the Texans face a considerable challenge as they aim for a playoff berth. Acquired in the offseason from the Buffalo Bills, Diggs had quickly become a vital asset for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, leading the team with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. His absence will not only affect the passing game but will also put additional pressure on Stroud and the remaining receiving corps to step up in critical moments.

What’s Next?

The Texans, who currently boast a 6-2 record, are looking to maintain their momentum against the struggling Jets, who sit at 2-6. While the game will not be broadcast nationally, local viewers in New York can catch it on FOX 5. Fans across the country can stream the game live on Amazon Prime Video, where the broadcast team includes Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines.

As the Texans gear up to face the Jets without their star receiver, the focus will shift to how the team can adapt and fill the void left by Diggs. With playoff hopes on the line, every game becomes increasingly crucial. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the Texans navigate this challenge and what strategies they will implement to compensate for the loss of their offensive powerhouse.

MUST READ | IPL 2025 Player Retentions: Who’s In And Who’s Out Ahead Of The Mega Auction?

Filed under

Houston Texans sports news Stefon Diggs UFL
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Iraq Trying To Avoid Regional Conflict As Militias Fire At Israel?

Is Iraq Trying To Avoid Regional Conflict As Militias Fire At Israel?

San Diego Brush Fire Forces Evacuations As Flames Spread Through Talmadge Neighborhood

San Diego Brush Fire Forces Evacuations As Flames Spread Through Talmadge Neighborhood

Rapper Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal In Georgia Trial: Will He Be Home Soon?

Rapper Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal In Georgia Trial: Will He Be Home Soon?

Why Jake Paul Was Reluctant To Shoot His Trump Endorsement Video | WATCH

Why Jake Paul Was Reluctant To Shoot His Trump Endorsement Video | WATCH

IPL 2025 Player Retentions: Who’s In And Who’s Out Ahead Of The Mega Auction?

IPL 2025 Player Retentions: Who’s In And Who’s Out Ahead Of The Mega Auction?

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox