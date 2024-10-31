What’s Wrong with Stefon Diggs? Texans Star Misses Jets Game Due To THIS Injury

Stefon Diggs is out for the Texans' Week 9 matchup against the Jets due to a torn ACL. Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. Following his absence from practice this week, fans are left wondering about the details surrounding his injury. Unfortunately, the news is not good, as it has been confirmed that Diggs is dealing with a significant knee injury.

ACL Tear Confirmed

Diggs’ injury, sustained during the Texans’ recent victory over the Indianapolis Colts, was identified as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right leg. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the game when Diggs, after making a play, collapsed to the ground clutching his knee.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Tuesday, stating, “Unfortunately, he (Diggs) tore his ACL so he’ll be out for the year. Really hurt, hurts our team to hear that news.” This devastating blow will sideline the four-time Pro Bowler for the remainder of the season, jeopardizing the Texans’ playoff aspirations.

With Diggs now out of the equation, the Texans face a considerable challenge as they aim for a playoff berth. Acquired in the offseason from the Buffalo Bills, Diggs had quickly become a vital asset for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, leading the team with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. His absence will not only affect the passing game but will also put additional pressure on Stroud and the remaining receiving corps to step up in critical moments.

What’s Next?

The Texans, who currently boast a 6-2 record, are looking to maintain their momentum against the struggling Jets, who sit at 2-6. While the game will not be broadcast nationally, local viewers in New York can catch it on FOX 5. Fans across the country can stream the game live on Amazon Prime Video, where the broadcast team includes Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines.

As the Texans gear up to face the Jets without their star receiver, the focus will shift to how the team can adapt and fill the void left by Diggs. With playoff hopes on the line, every game becomes increasingly crucial. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the Texans navigate this challenge and what strategies they will implement to compensate for the loss of their offensive powerhouse.

