Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated soldier and leader of the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company, honoring his noble sacrifice and acts of bravery.

Fans Celebrate Diwali With 'Amaran': Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan's Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

In a wave of excitement, fans have filled theatres on Diwali to witness Amaran, the military drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring popular stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Co-produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, the film portrays the story of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan, showcasing his heroic acts and dedication to India.

Social Media Buzz Highlights Audience Response

The film has received enthusiastic responses on social media, with Twitter users praising Sivakarthikeyan’s portrayal of Major Mukund. One viewer shared, “#Amaran – SK’s Transformation as Major Mukund (💪) All his efforts were perfectly reflecting.” Another fan wrote, “An absolute stunner from @Siva_Kartikeyan! Both as a lover boy and a patriotic army major, his role is scintillating. One of the most technically perfect movies in recent times.” A third tweet highlighted the film’s impact, stating, “Best Indian army movie ever made in Tamil cinema! You will forgive all its flaws in the last 15 minutes.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin Applauds The Film

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his congratulations to the Amaran team, commending Rajkumar Periasamy’s dedication in capturing the bravery of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Stalin shared that he watched the film at the invitation of Kamal Haasan. Posting on X, he expressed, “It’s great to bring true stories to today’s youth in the form of books – as well as movies!” Stalin further praised the cast, particularly Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, for their compelling portrayals of Major Mukund and Indu Rebecca Varghese, respectively, paying tribute to soldiers who safeguard the nation.

Amaran: A Tribute to a Hero

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated soldier and leader of the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company, honoring his noble sacrifice and acts of bravery. The film, based on real events documented in the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, brings the life of Major Mukund to the big screen, capturing the essence of his legacy and courage.

Filed under

Amaran review Major Mukund Varadarajan movie mk stalin Sai Pallavi Amaran Sivakarthikeyan Amaran movie Tamil Nadu army hero film
