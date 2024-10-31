Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Lopez also shared Harris’s policy statements on Puerto Rico, while Bad Bunny’s representative confirmed his support for Harris’s campaign.

Selena Gomez recently spoke out against comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial comment about Puerto Rico, which he made during a rally for Donald Trump.

In a most recent interview, Gomez, 32, voiced her disagreement, saying she “strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently.” Referring to her Mexican heritage, the Texas-born actress added, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”

Gomez, who posted a video of herself casting her vote, emphasized the importance of voting, reminding her followers that “one vote can change everything.” Her Emilia Perez co-star, Zoe Saldaña, whose mother is Puerto Rican, also weighed in, saying it’s disappointing that in 2024, there is “so much poverty in character on so many people that we misname as leaders.”

Hinchcliffe’s remark, likening Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage,” received backlash from various celebrities and political figures. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Ricky Martin shared their support for Kamala Harris, with Martin posting a video clip of Harris addressing Puerto Rican voters, stating, “This is what they think of us.”

Lopez also shared Harris’s policy statements on Puerto Rico, while Bad Bunny’s representative confirmed his support for Harris’s campaign.

New York rapper Fat Joe took to social media, condemning Trump’s past actions toward Puerto Rico and urging people to vote, saying, “This is what he really thinks about you.”

Hinchcliffe’s comment also drew condemnation from Florida Republicans, including Senator Rick Scott, who tweeted that Puerto Rico is home to “amazing people and amazing Americans.” Congresswoman Maria Salazar echoed the sentiment, calling Hinchcliffe’s remark disrespectful and noting Puerto Rican soldiers’ contributions and sacrifices, particularly during the Vietnam War.

In response to the controversy, Trump’s campaign distanced itself from Hinchcliffe’s joke, with adviser Danielle Alvarez stating that it “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

