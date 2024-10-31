San Diego Brush Fire Forces Evacuations As Flames Spread Through Talmadge Neighborhood

A rapidly spreading brush fire ignited in the San Diego College Area and Talmadge neighborhoods on Thursday afternoon, leading to mandatory evacuations as firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. and has quickly engulfed canyons on both sides of Montezuma Road, just east of Fairmount Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Within just one hour, the fire expanded to an alarming 37 acres, threatening multiple structures in its path.

In response to the escalating situation, San Diego police officers are conducting door-to-door evacuations in the affected areas. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents living south of Alvarado Canyon Road, west of Hewlett Drive, north of Monroe Avenue, and east of Montezuma Road. For those needing shelter, the Allied Gardens Recreation Center, located at 5155 Greenbrier Ave., has been designated as a temporary evacuation center.

Additionally, Hardy Elementary School, situated near Montezuma and Remington roads, is also being evacuated, with students and staff relocated to Viejas Arena at San Diego State University. Fire officials have advised parents to access the arena via Canyon Crest Drive.

Fire Progress And Response Efforts

Firefighters reported that the canyons behind Lucille Drive in Talmadge and Alvarado Estates in the College Area are ablaze, and Montezuma Road has been closed in both directions. Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the vicinity while crews work to contain the fire. Multiple firefighting agencies have mobilized, with air support deployed to drop water and fire retardant on the flames.

This incident is part of a series of fire outbreaks in the region. Earlier in the afternoon, a separate fire erupted near Quarry and Sweetwater roads in the La Presa area, located at the western end of the reservoir. This blaze initially posed a threat to an apartment complex, prompting evacuation orders for residents. However, those orders were subsequently downgraded to warnings as firefighters began to gain control over the situation, with the fire burning approximately 12 acres.

