Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is not hesitating anymore when it comes to talking about JK Rowling’s controversial comments on trans people. In a latest interview, the British actor shared addressed the controversy and stated that he does not owe the things he believes to JK Rowling.

Daniel Radcliffe, who openly supports LGBTQ rights, said it was “really sad” adding that he will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people. In an interview with a leading magazine, the 34-year-old actor spoke about the time when Rowling bashed him and Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson in a tweet.

What did Daniel Radcliffe Say About JK Rowling?

Radcliffe shared, “I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something. I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise.”

The award-winning star continued, “I did have a realisation of a connection to Harry Potter and this stuff. A lot of people found some solace in those books and films who were dealing with feeling closeted or rejected by their family or living with a secret.”

MUST READ: Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake: How’s AI Spoiling The Diss Game Between The Two Iconic Rappers

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: The Rule’s First Single Will Force You To Hit The Dance Floor, Allu Arjun Fans Say, “Pushpa Pushpa On Repeat Mode”

Daniel Radcliffe: “It Makes Me Really Sad”

Daniel Radcliffe further shared, “It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

He concluded, “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that” when asked about JK Rowling’s latest tweet where she posted about the Cass review of gender identity services in April.

In a tweet in response to one mentioning Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, she wrote, “Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces (sic).”

For the unversed, things got bad between Daniel Radcliffe and JK Rowling in 2020.

What Did JK Rowling Say Which Sparked The Controversy?