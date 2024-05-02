Chris Hemsworth, who will soon be seen in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, expressed his satisfaction with his role as the antagonist in George Miller’s upcoming “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.” Cast as the villainous Dementus, a sociopathic warlord who abducts the title character as a child, Hemsworth embraces the departure from his Marvel superhero persona, Thor, which he has embodied in numerous films.

Reflecting on his role, Hemsworth acknowledges the contrast with his previous characters, stating, “Yeah, it was a real departure, and it was nice… I did have a cape in this film.” He emphasizes the absurdity of the cape’s presence, noting its eventual transformation to red. While clarifying that the cape was not intentionally reminiscent of Thor, Hemsworth highlights the opportunity to embody a different physicality and relishes the experience of playing the villain.

Hemsworth added, “But I found a wonderful departure to it to play the villain, transform and inhabit a completely different physicality was a lot of fun. I loved it. And it was the real attraction.”

Expressing his desire to collaborate with George Miller, Hemsworth reveals that part of the appeal of “Furiosa” was the opportunity to break away from the constraints of playing a superhero. He relishes the chance to explore a character who is messy, violent, and chaotic, contrasting with the predictable nature of superhero roles.

When asked about his experience with capes, Hemsworth humorously remarks, “Hate ’em. So impractical.” He shares his excitement for the opportunity to showcase his versatility beyond the confines of the “muscly action guy” archetype, which he has embodied in previous roles.

“Furiosa” is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before its theatrical release on May 24 by Warner Bros.