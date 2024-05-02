Fire Engulfs 300 Houses In Bihar's Katihar District, One Woman Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Madargachhi village, near the Bihar-West Bengal border, where a massive fire engulfed more than 300 houses, leaving hundreds homeless. The blaze, which took several hours to extinguish, resulted in the unfortunate death of a 65-year-old woman. The incident also saw the destruction of 12 LPG cylinders and 12 motorcycles.

The fire services faced a challenging task in dousing the flames in Madargachhi village, situated under Barsoi block in Katihar district. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as investigations are underway.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, with a team led by the circle officer assessing the damage. Immediate relief efforts have been initiated to support the displaced families, numbering around 185 households affected by this unprecedented disaster.

READ MORE : Renowned Tamil Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away At 72

The loss of Nusrat Bano, who couldn’t escape her home during the fire, adds a somber note to the tragedy. Witnesses described the rapid devastation caused by the fire, with explosions from LPG cylinders and the destruction of numerous vehicles compounding the chaos.

Officials, including Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Dikshit Swetam, have visited the village to evaluate the extent of the damage and coordinate relief measures for the affected families. The incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need for robust fire safety measures and disaster response protocols in vulnerable communities.