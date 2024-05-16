‘Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta Announces Third Installment of ‘Scam’ Franchise

Hansal Mehta is one of the most popular storytellers in the Hindi film industry. The ‘Citylights’ director has impressed critics with his engaging and relatable brand of storytelling, On Thursday, May 16, he announced his new project ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’ much to the delight of fans. It will be the latest installment of the ‘Scam’ saga and delve into certain events that took place nearly 14 years ago.

Hansal Mehta, the director behind films such as ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’, is set to explore the life of Subrata Roy in ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’. Sharing the news, he announced that the series will be available to stream on SonyLiv on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on SonyLIV

Subrata Roy was the founder of the Sahara Group, which encompassed sectors such as finance, real estate, and the media. In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered his detention after he failed to appear in court in connection with a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Following this, he spent time in Tihar Jail but was released on Parole. Subrata Roy died in November 2023.

All About the Scam Franchise

‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’ continues the Scam franchise, which started with Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Scam 1992’ and continued with ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’. Hansal Mehta directed the first installment but didn’t wield the microphone for the second one. He is now back as director for ‘Scam 3’

Talking about taking the brand forward, Hansal Mehta said: “Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive.”

