Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Multiple Police Cases Registered Against The Owner Of Ego Media

A case for culpable homicide has been filed against the man behind the billboard that collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. Bhavesh Bhinde who is the owner of Ego Media has almost 20 police cases filed against him which also includes one rape case. The rape case was registered against Bhinde in the month of January, 2024 at the Mulund Police Station and a charge sheet has also been filed.

16 people died and at least 74 were injured in billboard collapse. Since then, Bhinde’s cellphone is switched off and he is on run, as confirmed by police officials. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has declared a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh for the families of the deceased in the tragedy, along with government coverage for the medical expenses of the injured.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the maximum size allowed for billboards hoarding is 40X40 but on the contrast the hoarding which collapsed in Ghatkopar was more than double, a 120X120-foot structure which had acquired place in the Limca Book of Records.

Bhinde’s agency asserts it obtained clearance from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), but BMC officials emphasize that municipal corporation approval is essential for billboards in its jurisdiction.

“We have ordered action against all illegal hoardings in the city. We are starting today. A case has been filed in this case as no permission had been given for the hoarding. A complaint was also received that some trees had been cut so this hoarding could be visible. We have filed a case in this regard too,” said BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The owner of the advertising company had also contested the state elections in the year 2009 as an independent candidate from the Mulund constituency. He mentioned in his affidavit that 23 cases are registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).

Bhinde and his associates are implicated in cases involving tree poisoning and unauthorized tree cutting. His company secured multiple contracts from Indian Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for installing hoardings and banners over time, repeatedly violating regulations from both entities.

BMC Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde stated, “The BMC has written to the authorities several times and said our permission is not being taken for erecting billboards. We were told, citing various Acts, that our nod was not needed. The matter is being heard by the Supreme Court now. An inquiry will reveal where the lapses occurred. The BMC’s current priority is taking care of the people who were injured.”

