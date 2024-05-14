Death Toll Reaches 14 In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse, With 74 Survivors Rescued

Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical attention at various hospitals across the city. Efforts are underway to provide them with the necessary care and support during this challenging time.

At least 14 individuals lost their lives, and 74 sustained injuries in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard collapsed during a dust storm and rain. The tragic incident occurred at a petrol pump, leading to a significant loss of life and extensive damage.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have been tirelessly conducting search and rescue operations at the site. Despite the efforts, the casualty count continues to rise, with many still undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, has assured the public of stringent action against those responsible for the collapse. Expressing condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, he emphasized the commitment of the Mumbai Police to conduct a thorough investigation and hold the culpable parties accountable.

Legal action has already been initiated, with a case registered against the owner of the hoarding, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others involved in its installation. The BMC has confirmed that the billboard was erected without the necessary permissions, highlighting the negligence that led to this catastrophic event.

READ MORE : Massive Dust Storm In Mumbai, 3 Dead After Hoarding Collapses, Several Trapped

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken decisive steps in response to the incident, ordering a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. He has also pledged financial assistance to the families of the deceased and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical attention at various hospitals across the city. Efforts are underway to provide them with the necessary care and support during this challenging time.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a blame game has erupted between the BMC and the Indian Railways regarding the ownership of the land where the incident occurred. While the BMC has labeled the hoarding as illegal and initiated legal action, the Railways have denied any association with the site.

As investigations continue and accountability is sought, it is essential to prioritize the safety of the public and take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The authorities must work together to enforce regulations and ensure compliance with safety standards to safeguard the well-being of all residents.