Death Toll Reaches 14 In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse, With 74 Survivors Rescued

At least 14 individuals lost their lives, and 74 sustained injuries in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard collapsed during a dust storm and rain. The tragic incident occurred at a petrol pump, leading to a significant loss of life and extensive damage.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have been tirelessly conducting search and rescue operations at the site. Despite the efforts, the casualty count continues to rise, with many still undergoing treatment for their injuries.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 35 people reported injured after a hoarding fell at the Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Search and rescue is in process: BMC (Viral video confirmed by official) https://t.co/kRYGqM61UW pic.twitter.com/OgItizDMMN — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, has assured the public of stringent action against those responsible for the collapse. Expressing condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, he emphasized the commitment of the Mumbai Police to conduct a thorough investigation and hold the culpable parties accountable.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | One NDRF team has been deployed at Ghatkopar. 54 people injured and over 100 feared trapped after a hoarding fell at the Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Search and rescue is in process: BMC (Video Source:… https://t.co/HxamZmFmrZ pic.twitter.com/AOd54SaYMw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Legal action has already been initiated, with a case registered against the owner of the hoarding, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others involved in its installation. The BMC has confirmed that the billboard was erected without the necessary permissions, highlighting the negligence that led to this catastrophic event.

#UPDATE | The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident rises to 12. A total of 43 injured, including 1 critical, are still under treatment. 31 injured have been discharged: BMC https://t.co/H3yhBavK0I — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Due to speedy winds in Mumbai, a hoarding collapsed in the Chheda Nagar area of Ghatkopar, today evening. Rescue operations are currently underway in co-ordination with various agencies including BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade, N Ward Office, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Service,… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 13, 2024

READ MORE : Massive Dust Storm In Mumbai, 3 Dead After Hoarding Collapses, Several Trapped

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken decisive steps in response to the incident, ordering a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. He has also pledged financial assistance to the families of the deceased and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrived at the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident to take stock of the situation Till now four people have died in the incident and the injured are under treatment. The NDRF team is present at the spot and the rescue is underway. (Video… pic.twitter.com/kJHvSraEQ6 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident: Visuals of the rescue operations from the spot. The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has risen to 14. pic.twitter.com/6A9rcebtVX — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical attention at various hospitals across the city. Efforts are underway to provide them with the necessary care and support during this challenging time.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident | Latest visuals of the rescue operations from the spot. The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has risen to 14 pic.twitter.com/Rr0Qee6dHI — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a blame game has erupted between the BMC and the Indian Railways regarding the ownership of the land where the incident occurred. While the BMC has labeled the hoarding as illegal and initiated legal action, the Railways have denied any association with the site.

#WATCH | Mumbai: The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has risen to 14. There were a total of 88 victims, out of which 74 were rescued injured: NDRF (Morning visuals of the rescue operations from the spot) pic.twitter.com/vggAIlfY3g — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

As investigations continue and accountability is sought, it is essential to prioritize the safety of the public and take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The authorities must work together to enforce regulations and ensure compliance with safety standards to safeguard the well-being of all residents.

Show Full Article