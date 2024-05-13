Massive Dust Storm In Mumbai, 3 Dead After Hoarding Collapses, Several Trapped

Few days after Delhi NCR witnessed a massive dust storm, Mumbai follows the list. Mumbai was engulfed in a tempestuous display of nature on Monday as heavy rains, dust storms, and fierce winds descended upon the city, causing widespread disruption to transportation services. In the rescue operation about 67 people have been recused.

This meteorological uproar followed a forewarning from the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, which had predicted thunderstorms laced with lightning and substantial rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

 

The adverse weather conditions prompted the temporary suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport for approximately an hour due to diminished visibility and forceful winds.

The weather department cautioned that gusty winds, clocking speeds of 40-50 kmph, would persist in isolated pockets of Mumbai for the next four hours, urging residents to exercise vigilance. The suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Vikhroli bore the brunt of the rains and gusts, while parts of south Mumbai experienced a gentle drizzle.

Tragedy struck when an iron hoarding collapsed amidst the turbulent weather in Ghatkopar, injuring at least seven individuals. The incident unfolded at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar, with officials launching a search and rescue operation for potential victims trapped beneath the debris.

Further chaos ensued as an electric pole succumbed to the force of the storm near Belapur Savita Chemical on Thane-Belapur Road.

Transportation networks faced severe disruptions, with metro services halted between Aarey and Andheri East stations after a banner became entangled in the overhead wires due to the ferocious winds. Additionally, suburban services on the Central Railway line encountered obstacles when an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent under the pressure of the gales.

 