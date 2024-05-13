Massive Dust Storm In Mumbai, 3 Dead After Hoarding Collapses, Several Trapped

Few days after Delhi NCR witnessed a massive dust storm, Mumbai follows the list. Mumbai was engulfed in a tempestuous display of nature on Monday as heavy rains, dust storms, and fierce winds descended upon the city, causing widespread disruption to transportation services. In the rescue operation about 67 people have been recused.

This meteorological uproar followed a forewarning from the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, which had predicted thunderstorms laced with lightning and substantial rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

Mumbai never witnessed such high power storms. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bqYMdsuBgW — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 13, 2024

Scary situation in #Mumbai, reportedly multiple people are injured in various such accidents. Stay safe Mumbai🙏#MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/46PLbZP7Zw — Mr Sinha (Modi’s family) (@MrSinha_) May 13, 2024

The adverse weather conditions prompted the temporary suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport for approximately an hour due to diminished visibility and forceful winds.

The weather department cautioned that gusty winds, clocking speeds of 40-50 kmph, would persist in isolated pockets of Mumbai for the next four hours, urging residents to exercise vigilance. The suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Vikhroli bore the brunt of the rains and gusts, while parts of south Mumbai experienced a gentle drizzle.

Mumbai currently looks like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico pic.twitter.com/CeJRqEDEdL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 13, 2024

Tragedy struck when an iron hoarding collapsed amidst the turbulent weather in Ghatkopar, injuring at least seven individuals. The incident unfolded at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar, with officials launching a search and rescue operation for potential victims trapped beneath the debris.

#WATCH | A tall metal structure standing opposite a building collapses due to a strong storm in the Wadala area of Maharashtra (Viral video, confirmed by officials) pic.twitter.com/OM20Bu4PYw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra | One NDRF team has been deployed at Ghatkopar. 54 people injured and over 100 feared trapped after a hoarding fell at the Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Search and rescue is in process: BMC (Video Source:… https://t.co/HxamZmFmrZ pic.twitter.com/AOd54SaYMw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Further chaos ensued as an electric pole succumbed to the force of the storm near Belapur Savita Chemical on Thane-Belapur Road.

Transportation networks faced severe disruptions, with metro services halted between Aarey and Andheri East stations after a banner became entangled in the overhead wires due to the ferocious winds. Additionally, suburban services on the Central Railway line encountered obstacles when an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent under the pressure of the gales.

