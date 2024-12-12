Breakthrough On Gaza Hostages? US National Security Adviser Offers New Hope In Ceasefire Talks

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed hope for a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, based on good signals from Israel and Hamas. The deal remains uncertain; however, efforts are on, with Sullivan visiting Qatar and Egypt to advance the talks.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that a deal on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages could be in sight. Sullivan made the remarks after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, indicating that both sides may be closer to a resolution.

There’s a chance, though not a certainty,” Sullivan said, acknowledging that while a deal may not materialize immediately, there’s a belief that with political will on both sides, a breakthrough could be possible. His statements came amidst growing speculation that talks aimed at ending the Gaza conflict are beginning to show signs of progress.

Sullivan said that Israel has been signaling its readiness for a deal on a ceasefire, but Hamas, the militant group controlling Gaza, has given some movement in negotiations. However, the nature of the deal is unclear as some diplomatic sources suggested a temporary truce might be in the offing. That truce could include the release of a limited number of hostages; it would be a very small but important step in resolving the humanitarian crisis under way.

Diplomatic Initiatives In Qatar, Egypt

As part of his efforts to nudge the talks ahead, Sullivan stated that he will travel to Qatar and Egypt. The two countries have been part of efforts to bring about talks between Israel and Hamas. His intention is to further build on initiatives meant to deliver hostages as well as to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, whose situation remains critical.

A Western diplomat in the region said a narrow deal was likely, considering the constraints of the negotiations and the need for immediate action. A comprehensive agreement is still considered unlikely at this point, with both sides holding firm on their respective demands.

Complicated Path To Peace

Sullivan also rejected the notion that Netanyahu was waiting for this new administration with President-elect Donald Trump to seal a deal: “I do not get that sense. From the prime minister, it’s clear he is ready to move forward.”

The negotiations, following the tragic incidents of October 7, 2023, where Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities, have been complicated by long-standing political and military disputes. Although Sullivan hoped that an agreement might be reached before the end of the month, he was cautious in his statement, saying, “I can’t make promises, but I wouldn’t be here today if I thought this was waiting until after Jan. 20.”

The fate of the hostages, seven Americans among them, is what the negotiations have centered upon. Although four hostages are believed to have been killed, efforts to free those hostages have now become an international focus of diplomacy.

Sullivan confirmed that since the ceasefire between Hezbollah in Lebanon, those efforts have altered the direction of negotiations. He thinks that these developments have positioned negotiators in a better position to close a deal.

Yet, important obstacles stand in the way. Hamas has demanded a wider resolution to the conflict, requiring the end of the war before releasing all hostages. On the other hand, Israel has been adamant that the war will continue until the hostages are released and Hamas no longer poses a threat to the security of Israel.

Both sides have faced pressure to find common ground as Israel works to weaken Hamas and its Iranian-backed allies in the region. Military successes, such as killing key Hamas leaders, have strengthened Israel’s position, but the broader geopolitical dynamics continue to complicate the path to peace, including nations such as Iran.

As negotiations continue, another layer has been added with the probable influence of Donald Trump. He is scheduled to enter office on January 20, 2025, and has asked for hostage release before his inauguration threatens heavy consequences if the hostages aren’t released. His interference, hence, is believed to play as a game-changer both in terms of leverage but also complicating the discussions.

