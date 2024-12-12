How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

Lil Durk is now connected to the 2022 murder of Gangster Disciples leader Stephon Mack. Federal prosecutors claim that the rapper funded the killing as part of the ongoing gang-related violence. His defense dismisses the claims, citing lack of solid evidence.

Federal authorities have tied Chicago rapper Lil Durk to a fatal shooting that happened in 2022, ahead of a scheduled detention hearing for his ongoing murder-for-hire case. Newly unsealed court records shed light on Lil Durk’s alleged involvement in the murder of Stephon Mack, a leader of the Gangster Disciples.

This development comes at a time when the rapper, who is also facing charges over a 2020 revenge plot that included the murder of fellow rapper King Von, is about to face another round of legal battles.

Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder

The unsealed court filings divulge major information that indicates Chicago rapper Lil Durk was the brains behind the cold-blooded shooting death on January 27, 2022, of a 24-year-old individual named Stephon Mack, who died outside the Youth Peace Center of Roseland on the Far South Side of Chicago. At that time of his death, Mack was the leader for the Smashville faction of Gangster Disciples, arguably one of the most legendary street gangs in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the court documents submitted in U.S. District Court in Chicago, he was involved in the fund-raising of the crime as part of a cold feud that followed the slaying of his brother at a nightclub last year outside a nightclub. His brother, Dontay Banks was killed in 2021. According to new files, Durk offered prizes to those who could get a kill on the members in rival gangs who he assumed were behind his brother death.

While Durk has yet to be formally charged in connection with Mack’s murder, according to law enforcement sources the case remains open and is active. The U.S. Attorney’s Office suggested that Durk’s place in the larger context of gang violence in the area, but no formal charges have been filed against him in connection with the shooting.

Federal investigators have dug through every available type of evidence including jailhouse calls, social media chatter and even one of Lil Durk’s song lyrics titled “Ahhh Ha” released in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. According to these federal investigators, the song’s lyrics, along with some content on his social media accounts, indicate he had something to do with the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The investigation looked at the messages of two men, Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell, who have been charged in relation to Mack’s murder. The texts between the two, recovered from a search of their phones, mentioned “OTF,” a rap collective founded by Lil Durk. That reference is important because the collective has been connected to other alleged criminal activities, including the larger murder-for hire scheme that involved Durk.

The defense of Lil Durk has been very scathing regarding the emphasis laid on his music and lyrics, according to the prosecution claims. His lawyers have even argued that the use of rap lyrics as evidence implies a lack of concrete evidence against the artist. Instead, they believe that more importance should be given to Durk’s work as a philanthropist in Chicago, since he organized charitable events through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation.

“Lil Durk is a Grammy Award-winning artist, devoted father and community advocate. These unsubstantiated claims against him have ignored the positive work he has done in his community,” said Durk’s lawyers. They continued by stating that their client intends to defend the case in court.

Ongoing Gang Violence And Murder-for-Hire Plots

The charges that have been made against Lil Durk are placed within the context of rising gang violence and murder-hire operations. The supposed involvement of the rapper into the death of Mack makes up part of a wider context that has his previously charged revenge killing of another rapper, King Von back in 2020, as well as federal charging him for conspiring for the murder of rapper Quando Rondo after King Von’s death.

In October 2023, federal authorities charged five individuals with attempting to kill Quando Rondo, further tying Durk to an expanding web of criminal activity. The murder of Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known professionally as Quando Rondo, and his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, highlighted the deadly consequences of these ongoing disputes.

What’s Next For Lil Durk?

As the detention hearing approaches, federal prosecutors in Los Angeles are likely to use this new information from the investigation in Chicago to argue in favor of Durk remaining in detention. The defense team is ready to take on this challenge and persuade the court to release their client. The case has just started, and for Lil Durk, battles in the courtroom are a long way off.

