Fire Breaks Out Cloth Maunfacturing Unit In Gurugram, Firefighting Operations Underway

Reports claim that a massive fire broke out in a cloth manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram on Thursday. The fire Officials have stated that around twenty-six to twenty seven fire tenders reached the place of incident to curb the situation and efforts are still underway to control the fire.

“This is a big fire; we got the information around 5:35 pm. Around 26-27 fire tenders are at the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. There are no casualties,” Manesar Fire Station Officer Rameshwar Singh said.

While rescue efforts and firefighting operations are still looking to aide the situation, further details about the cause of the fire and any incident of injuries or fatalities is still awaited.

