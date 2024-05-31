Delhi Municipal Corporation Implements Urgent Fire Safety Measures Following Recent Incidents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out urgent preventive measures aimed at enhancing fire safety in its buildings in light of the recent fire incidents in Delhi. These measures, extend to all the necessary infrastructures in the state including hospitals, dispensaries, schools, community centers, multi-level parking facilities, zonal offices, and other structures, are designed to mitigate fire risks and ensure the safety of residents, employees, and property, as the announcement of the civic body.

Officials have been instructed to enforce a comprehensive set of fire safety instructions, including the inspection and maintenance of firefighting systems, electrical load audits, and the installation of essential safety equipment such as smoke detectors, fire alarms, and automatic water sprinklers.

The MCD emphasized the critical importance of regular inspections of firefighting equipment, ensuring accessibility and functionality. This includes periodic checks of fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms, with specific attention to expiration dates, water pressure, and audible alarm coverage throughout the premises.

Additionally, the MCD has also mandated the establishment of maintenance schedules for all fire safety equipment, including monthly inspections of extinguishers and quarterly tests of alarms and hydrants. Biannual electrical audits are also required to assess power consumption and identify potential hazards, particularly in high-demand areas like Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

To further mitigate risks, the civic body has imposed strict regulations in areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, implementing no-smoking policies and stringent controls on heat sources.

In healthcare facilities, the installation of fire smoke detectors and alarms in patient areas, along with the identification and replacement of combustible materials with fire-resistant alternatives, is mandated. Additionally, electrical ducts must be sealed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke, while power management systems should be employed to prevent overloading.

Critical areas such as ICUs and operation theaters must be equipped with automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hose pipes, synchronized with the fire alarm system. The infrastructure of hospitals is to be regularly reviewed and updated to comply with the latest fire safety standards outlined in the National Building Code 2016, including proper ventilation, fire-resistant doors, and emergency lighting.

Moreover, the MCD emphasized the annual renewal of Fire Safety No-Objection Certificates, submission of updated fire safety plans, and the implementation of continuous training programs for all staff on fire prevention and emergency procedures. Bi-annual fire drills, including evacuation exercises, are also mandated to ensure preparedness in case of emergencies.

