Passengers Faint as Air India Flight Faces Eight-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning

Air India flight AI 183 reportedly faced an over eight-hour delay without air-conditioning, causing several passengers to faint due to the severe heatwave in Delhi. Shweta Punj, a journalist, highlighted the ordeal in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the airline for its handling of the situation.

The incident occurred at Delhi Airport where passengers were made to board the aircraft and sit without air-conditioning. The delay and lack of ventilation led to some passengers fainting inside the stifling cabin. Following these events, passengers were instructed to deplane.

Delhi is currently enduring an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring to a record 52.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The sweltering conditions exacerbated the discomfort and health risks for those on board the delayed flight.

“If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is Air India. DGCA [aviation regulator] AI 183 flight has been delayed for over eight hours, passengers were made to board the plane without air-conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight. This is inhuman,” Ms Punj said in the post that she posted on her social media handle on on X, tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Responding to Punj’s complaint on social media, Air India issued was swift to issue an apology through their handle on X. “Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers,” the airline’s handle replied.

Another passenger, Abhishek Sharma, also voiced his frustration on X, appealing for immediate action. “AI 183 is over eight hours late. People were made to board the plane and sit without AC. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done,” Mr. Sharma wrote, calling attention to the plight of stranded passengers, including elderly individuals.

Visuals shared by passengers depicted a scene of exhaustion, with people, including children, sitting on the floor, some having removed their shoes due to the discomfort.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had previously issued guidelines in January to manage such chaotic situations, especially during severe weather conditions. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for airlines includes measures for handling denied boarding, flight cancellations, and delays. According to these guidelines, airlines are advised to cancel flights likely to be delayed beyond three hours.

