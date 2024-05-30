Rising Temperatures Lead to Increased Cardiovascular Risk: Health Experts Warn

As India grapples with an intense heatwave, health experts are raising concerns about the heightened risks faced by cardiovascular patients due to prolonged sun exposure. The soaring temperatures are not just uncomfortable; they can be deadly, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

In an interview with a media source, Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, highlighted the critical issues posed by the heatwave. “Our country is facing aggressive temperatures. Due to this, people can face issues related to the cardiovascular system. If you are not drinking enough water, then your body will be dehydrated. For those who have pre-existing heart issues, their BP becomes high… The main concern is dehydration. So, everyone should regularly drink water to keep themselves hydrated. Senior citizens should avoid going out during peak hours,” Dr. Mathur explained. He emphasized the importance of hydration, particularly for vulnerable populations like senior citizens, advising them to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

Dr. Mathur also noted a slight uptick in heart attack cases, many of which are presenting with low blood pressure. “There is a slight increase in heart attack cases. Among them, most of the patients are coming with low BP… you cannot attribute the heart attacks that are coming only to heat, but we are seeing heart attack patients also coming into the hospital, which is slightly more than normal. Generally, heart attack cases increase in winter but currently due to heat waves people are coming to the hospital with low BP problems” he observed. While heart attacks are more commonly associated with colder weather, the current heatwave is contributing to an unusual increase in such cases due to dehydration and low blood pressure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about heatwave to severe heatwave conditions affecting several regions. Areas including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, and isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to experience extreme heat. Similar conditions are forecasted for parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on May 31.

बिहार के कुछ स्थानों में उष्ण लहर से लेकर गंभीर उष्ण लहर की स्थिति जबकि उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हरियाणा-चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पश्चिम राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, विदर्भ, झारखंड और ओडिशा के अलग-अलग स्थानों पर 31 मई, 2024 को उष्ण लहर की स्थिति रहने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/hox9uRHG6a — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2024

In light of these conditions, it is imperative for the public to take preventive measures. Staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activities during peak heat hours, and monitoring health conditions closely are crucial steps to mitigate the risks associated with the heatwave. Health experts continue to urge caution, particularly for those with underlying cardiovascular issues, as the nation navigates this period of extreme temperatures.

