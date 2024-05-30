Uttar Pradesh Achieves Record-Breaking Electricity Supply, Surpasses Maharashtra in Renewable Energy Integration

Uttar Pradesh achieved recordbreaking electricity supply and emerged victorious in effectively integrating renewable energy sources, surpassing Maharashtra. As of May 28, 2024, the state achieved a record electricity supply of 29,282 megawatts (MW), ascending Maharashtra’s highest peak demand of 27,517 MW recorded on May 23. Maharashtra had held the top position for the past two years.

This achievement comes amid an intense heatwave that has been gripping the country, particularly the northern and central regions. The soaring temperatures have driven the electricity demand to a new rise as residents seek relief from the sweltering conditions.

Weekly Peak Demand Met Successfully

Uttar Pradesh’s power sector has been put to the test with the following peak demands met successfully over the past week:

– May 23: 28,010 MW

– May 24: 29,147 MW

– May 25: 29,215 MW

– May 26: 29,084 MW

– May 27: 29,261 MW

– May 28: 29,282 MW

– May 29: 29,077 MW

Despite the escalating temperatures, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has been able to continuously supply electricity to meet the increased demand. The state’s power infrastructure includes approximately 4,634 substations serving both rural and urban areas.

Addressing Power Supply Challenges

The surge in electricity demand has impacted only 40 substations, where immediate actions have been taken to ensure a stable power supply by redistributing the load to nearby substations. Efforts are underway to implement permanent solutions as part of the business plan for these stations.

Energy Minister AK Sharma highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s accomplishment, stating, “Earlier Maharashtra held the record of meeting the highest demand in the entire country but now Uttar Pradesh surpassed its record this year.” He added, “We are not only fulfilling the historical demand in Uttar Pradesh, but we are also moving towards supplying it to the entire country.”

Innovations to Combat Heat-Induced Strain on Infrastructure

The extreme heat has caused transformers to overheat and sometimes malfunction. To mitigate this, the state has installed cooling systems to prevent transformers from overheating. “This year the situation is under control. Due to some faults, there are disruptions at many places, and we have made arrangements to fix them,” Minister Sharma assured the people, and asserted that there had been prompt measures in place to address any disruptions caused by faults in the power supply system.

“The Energy Department is making every effort to provide 24-hour power supply to consumers, whether in rural areas or urban areas,” Sharma emphasized.

