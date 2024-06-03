Bengaluru Metro Services Resume Following Interruption Caused By Fallen Tree Branch

Bengaluru, known for its bustling metro system, faced a temporary halt in services on the entire Purple Line due to inclement weather. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused a tree branch to fall over the metro track, disrupting normal operations. The incident, which occurred following a spell of heavy rainfall and windy conditions across Karnataka, led to traffic snarls in parts of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) swiftly responded to the situation, ensuring that services were restored promptly. In an official statement, the BMRC announced, “Today normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield.”

However, the Trinity Metro Station on the Purple Line faced prolonged disruption in services after an uprooted tree fell over the metro track. “Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road. Trains are operating only between Indranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta, from 7.26 pm. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations FKI,” BMRC said on June 2.

The meteorological department in Karnataka, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued forecasts indicating a continuation of partly clouded skies with light rainfall for the next 48 hours. The IMD also reported that the monsoon has progressed into parts of Karnataka, paving the way for further advancement into several regions in the coming days.

“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; remaining parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh; remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal; some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal,” an official release from the IMD stated.

Looking ahead, the IMD’s forecast for June 6, 2024, indicates heavy rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in specific regions of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hassan, and Mandya.

The swift restoration of Bengaluru Metro services on the Purple Line highlights the city’s resilience in managing weather-related disruptions, ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters. As monsoon conditions progress, authorities remain vigilant to tackle any further challenges that may arise, prioritizing safety and efficiency in public transportation systems.

